Ghanaian Man Rejoices As He Builds 3-Bedroom House With GH¢250k, Flaunts It In Video
- A young Ghanaian man has earned the admiration of many after he took to social media to flaunt his newly built home
- He disclosed the cost involved in building the house, adding that it took him seven months to get it fully completed
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young man on his achievement
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Ghanaian man, @rapheal.baffoe, has become a source of motivation to many people after he took to social media to announce that he is now a homeowner.
In celebrating his humble beginnings, he posted a 20-second video highlighting his past and current reality.
The video first showed where he used to live, which was a single room with a bed and his electrical gadgets by his side.
The video then captured the construction of his new home from the foundation to the lantern level.
The concluding part of the video captured the completion of the house, where the interior design had been nicely made.
WASSCE 2024: NSMQ boy who scored 8As works as a labourer on a farm, seeks help to further his education
Reply to netizens on his new home
The young man, after sharing his success story about how he moved from sleeping in a single room to owning a house, responded to netizens who wanted to find out more about what it entails to build a house.
First, the young man explained that he had built a three-bedroom house.
He told a netizen that the cost of building his home was between GH¢200,000 to GH¢250,000.
He finally explained that he spent seven months on the construction of his fully furnished home.
At the time of writing the report, the first video, "On God," had received over 51,000 likes and 400 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend the young homeowner
Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the young man for becoming a house owner. Others also expressed optimism that they would soon own their homes in 2025.
Kantamanto Market fire: Ghanaian trader loses GH¢400k worth of goods, cries for help in touching video
Wabees stated:
"I tap into this blessing in 2025."
Nana Yaw indicated:
"What’s up bro? What’s the budget for this?"
D.J- Bitcoin reacted:
"So after you collapse the old building for the new house where you sleeping."
Parker360 added:
"I tap into your blessings."
Ambitious added:
"Congratulations I pray God to help me build some within 2025!."
#Efua Ba Junior added:
He build an empire for himself ….he never use money to elevate a gal frm her poverty all because they are dating'
RUN COKAH
"A big favor from Baba God ishalla I shall never be poor."
Ich added:
"Mashallah. I am happy for you bruh."
SUGARBOY added:
"This is called a blessing."
Lady flaunts new home
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady left many gushing as she took to TikTok to announce that she was a homeowner.
In a video, the young lady showed the moment she entered the newly built house, which was practically empty and yet to be furnished.
Feeling a sense of accomplishment, the lady moved to other rooms to inspect the work done.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.