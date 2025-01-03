A young Ghanaian man has earned the admiration of many after he took to social media to flaunt his newly built home

He disclosed the cost involved in building the house, adding that it took him seven months to get it fully completed

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young man on his achievement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man, @rapheal.baffoe, has become a source of motivation to many people after he took to social media to announce that he is now a homeowner.

In celebrating his humble beginnings, he posted a 20-second video highlighting his past and current reality.

Ghanaian man showcases new home he builts in seven months. Photo credit: @rapheal.baffoe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video first showed where he used to live, which was a single room with a bed and his electrical gadgets by his side.

The video then captured the construction of his new home from the foundation to the lantern level.

The concluding part of the video captured the completion of the house, where the interior design had been nicely made.

Reply to netizens on his new home

The young man, after sharing his success story about how he moved from sleeping in a single room to owning a house, responded to netizens who wanted to find out more about what it entails to build a house.

First, the young man explained that he had built a three-bedroom house.

He told a netizen that the cost of building his home was between GH¢200,000 to GH¢250,000.

He finally explained that he spent seven months on the construction of his fully furnished home.

At the time of writing the report, the first video, "On God," had received over 51,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young homeowner

Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the young man for becoming a house owner. Others also expressed optimism that they would soon own their homes in 2025.

Wabees stated:

"I tap into this blessing in 2025."

Nana Yaw indicated:

"What’s up bro? What’s the budget for this?"

D.J- Bitcoin reacted:

"So after you collapse the old building for the new house where you sleeping."

Parker360 added:

"I tap into your blessings."

Ambitious added:

"Congratulations I pray God to help me build some within 2025!."

#Efua Ba Junior added:

He build an empire for himself ….he never use money to elevate a gal frm her poverty all because they are dating'

RUN COKAH

"A big favor from Baba God ishalla I shall never be poor."

Ich added:

"Mashallah. I am happy for you bruh."

SUGARBOY added:

"This is called a blessing."

Lady flaunts new home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady left many gushing as she took to TikTok to announce that she was a homeowner.

In a video, the young lady showed the moment she entered the newly built house, which was practically empty and yet to be furnished.

Feeling a sense of accomplishment, the lady moved to other rooms to inspect the work done.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh