A young man has left many sad after he took to social media to lament over the destruction of his shop at Kantamanto Market

He shared a throwback video showing how his shop looked before the January 2 fire disaster

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video comforted the young man on losing his shop to the fire

A young Ghanaian man has yet to accept that his boutique at the Kantamanto Market has been reduced to ashes.

This comes after he shared a video showing how the shop had been stocked with new dresses and shoes prior to January 2, 2024.

Ghanaian man cries as Kantamanto trader cries out over destroyed.

Source: TikTok

The video then captured the unfortunate incident where the fire had destroyed the shop.

It concluded by showing the young owner looking distraught as he tried to clear the portion where his shop was initially situated at the market.

The video, which had generated over 5,000 likes and 400 comments, was captioned:

"I lost everything and still smile; GOD KNOWS THE BEST."

Kantamanto Market fire

The Kantamanto Market fire is said to have started in the early hours of January 2, 2025, and destroyed over 100 shops.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to the distress calls with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House to combat the blaze.

The Fire Service has yet to release a statement on the cause of the fire.

Ghanaians react to market fires

Social media users who took to the video's comments section consoled the young entrepreneur on his loss, with many assuring him that he would bounce back on his feet.

Barony commented:

"It not easy to bear this buh hun everything will be back in hundredth folds hun."

Akosua wrote:

"Sorry dear May God richly bless u ad restore everything again ad again."

Nana Yaa added:

"Sorry dear take heart, God knows what he’s doing."

Broni added:

"The good lord will provide you something special for you, just believe in him."

His favourite side chick indicated:

"Sure dis ur smile will never fade away dear, he will do it again for you."

Rubby Lady added:

"Hmmmm to open shop no easy but God will do it for you again. Everything will be fine."

blessalornyo added:

"hmmmmm my brother am so sorry l wish l have money to support you but everything will be fine."

SURAKA23 stated:

"Bro God will surely provide it again for you bro."

Prophet vows to support affected victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Jericho Miracle Church, Prophet Naakwaa Isaac, has vowed to assist church members who destroyed shops at the Kantamanto Market.

He has pledged to give every member of his church whose shop was destroyed at the market an amount of GH¢20,000 each.

However, he indicated that prospective beneficiaries must show proof of being members in good standing to be eligible to receive the money.

Source: YEN.com.gh