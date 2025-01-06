English champions Manchester City are planning on making a move for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The Black Stars and West Ham United star is reported to be a top priority for Pep Guardiola's men in the transfer window

Kudus recently returned from a five-game suspension and has since been a key figure for West Ham United in the league

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus remains a priority for English champions Manchester City in the transfer window.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder has been linked with City since the start of the season following his outstanding first campaign in England.

City, who have struggled for consistency this season, are looking at adding the Ghana international to their squad following a difficult run.

Manchester City set to trigger Mohammed Kudus' release clause. Photo: Gareth Copley/ West Ham.

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club have laid down plans to trigger the 24-year-old's release clause.

Kudus has an £85million release clause in his contract, which is set to be active in the summer, allowing City to present their bid in either the January or summer transfer window.

The former Ajax star has been one of West Ham's brightest players this season despite a difficult campaign under Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui.

Kudus has already netted three goals in 13 league matches for the Hammers this season and has one assist to his credit, per Transfermarkt.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was dealt a huge blow during the campaign after receiving a five-game suspension for his red card against Tottenham.

He returned in December and has since been a key part of Lopetegui's team, scoring a goal and delivering an assist in the last five matches.

Guardiola admires Mohammed Kudus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has not hidden his admiration for the Ghanaian midfielder, stating he is an exceptional player.

His comments came before City's game against West Ham in May 2024, where Kudus scored a spectacular overhead kick in the defeat at the Etihad.

"Now I’m not thinking one second about next season… because it’s West Ham. Four players up front who can create something," he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“Kudus is an exceptional player. Bowen for many years and Antonio, when he’s fit, is unbelievable. Paqueta is a top-class player in that he can do many things.”

Kudus enjoyed a good campaign that season, scoring eight Premier League and adding six assists.

Despite City's strong interest in the Ghana player, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly lurking around for his signature.

Kudus and 4 Ghana players set for moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and four top Ghanaian players could leave their clubs in the January transfer window.

Kudus and Antoine Semenyo are on the radar of English giants Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively, following their performances this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey are close to the end of their contracts at their clubs. In France, Ernest Nuamah's future at Olympique Lyonnais hangs in the balance due to the club's financial struggles.

