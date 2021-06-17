Actor Van Vicker is tired of fathers receiving the same set of gifts on their special day

Ahead of this year's father's day, he has shared some gift ideas for children and mothers

No more handkerchiefs, shirts, or cufflinks, he says

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has shared thoughts on the kind of gifts he expects ahead of the upcoming Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In a post on Instagram, he listed items he does not want at any cost on the day set aside every year to celebrate fathers.

Ya br3! We don't want hankies, cufflinks, shirts on father's day - Van Vicker shares gift ideas. Photo source: Instagram (@iam_vanvicker)

Source: Original

Vicker mentioned gifts that are supposedly seen as go-to options, and in all caps, perhaps for the sake of emphasis.

"WE DO NOT WANT MUGS, HANKIES, CUFFLINKS, SHIRTS, TIES, ETC FOR FATHER'S DAY. WE ARE TIRED OOO," reads part of the post by the actor.

"Please change the narrative this year. Study daddy(father) and you will decipher what he TRULY NEEDS. Let me give you some insights: *Watches *Shoes *Customized Grooming sets *Masculine travel bags * Exquisite pens * New glasses frames * Sunglasses."

He also stated that the list is not "exhaustive," adding "Ya br3."

"We buy what we can afford, so it’s gonna be a mug this year," commented Lady Claud.

Wallangnwaha also added: "thanks for letting someone know what you need. Very thoughtful of you"

"we will reward you according to your works, if na table spoon you deserve na table spoon you go get," shared Chive Ifeoluwa.

