King Eben has finally disclosed his new 'home' following his departure from Wontumi Multimedia earlier in the week

The astute sportscaster spent four-and-a-half successful years at Wontumi, where he made the channel a household name

Despite announcing his new destination, the Boss Player kept his crew members close to his chest

Popular sports broadcaster Ebenezer Kyere, widely recognised as King Eben in sporting circles, has officially unveiled his next chapter after parting ways with Wontumi Multimedia.

The charismatic presenter announced his departure on January 6, sharing a press release that left fans both heartbroken and intrigued about what lay ahead.

King Eben has joined Lawson TV/FM after leaving Wontumi Multimedia. Photo credit: @King_Eben/X

Source: Twitter

King Eben leaves Wontumi Multimedia

His heartfelt message expressed gratitude for the four and a half years spent with the media powerhouse owned by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, famously known as Chairman Wontumi, per Mediafillasgh.

Although he kept his next move under wraps, King Eben promised to deliver updates soon.

King Eben joins Lawson FM/TV

In an exciting revelation, King Eben has now confirmed his move to Lawson Media, a step that aligns with his reputation as one of Ghana’s most reliable sports voices.

Sharing the news on X (Twitter), he wrote:

"It is with immense pleasure that I announce that I have joined Lawson FM (96.3) and TV. I am grateful for your patience during these times."

The seasoned broadcaster further hinted at a comprehensive approach to his programming.

His shows will be accessible across various platforms, including radio, television (both digital and satellite), and social media, with more avenues expected to follow.

Who makes up King Eben's crew at Lawson FM/TV?

While details about whether his trusted team of analysts—Kwaku Edilson, Kwame Dela, and producer Perry Paisley—will join him remain uncertain, the Boss Player assured fans that an announcement about his crew and show launch date is imminent.

"The full list of the team will be published alongside the start date of the show," he added.

King Eben’s upcoming program lineup

Weekday broadcasts will begin with morning tidbits featuring highlights from local and international football.

Afternoon segments will dive deeper into breaking news and in-depth analysis.

Saturdays will provide room for extended coverage and commentary, with the possibility of airing live matches as Lawson FM/TV secures broadcast rights for competitions such as the Ghana Premier League.

What does King Eben bring to Lawson FM/TV?

Known for elevating standards wherever he goes, the man behind the popular phrase "Aha y3 wu headquarters" is poised to bring renewed energy to Lawson FM/TV.

His leadership is expected to play a key role in positioning the network as a dominant force in Ghana's media landscape.

As fans eagerly anticipate his return to the airwaves and screens, King Eben's latest venture symbolises not just a fresh start but also a continuation of his legacy of excellence in sports broadcasting.

