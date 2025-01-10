Nigerian musician Moses Uyoh Enang, popularly called Moses Bliss is the latest celebrity dad in town

Moses Bliss' wife, Marie Wiseborn, looked gorgeous in long dresses for her viral maternity photoshoot

Some social media users have congratulated the young celebrity couple after welcoming a baby boy

Nigerian musician Moses Uyoh Enang, popularly called Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn, are the latest celebrity parents in town. The gospel singer broke the news on social media with lovely photos.

Ghanaian lawyer Marie Wiseborn, based in the United Kingdom, wore three gorgeous outfits for her breathtaking maternity photoshoot.

Moses Bliss' wife gives birth to a baby boy. Photo credit: @mosesbliss.

Marie Wiseborn rocks a floral print dress

For the first shoot, the celebrity mother wore a simple yet classy turtleneck floral print ankle-length dress to flaunt her baby bump as her husband touched her belly.

Moses Bliss looked dapper in a long-sleeved two-piece outfit similar to the ones he wore for his video shoot.

Moses Bliss' wife rocks a blue dress

Marie Wiseborn changed into a floor-sweeping blue pleated dress with short sleeves that made her glow as Moses Bliss knelt before her.

The proud father donned a stylish blue suit and black leather shoes for the outdoor maternity shoot.

Watch the video below:

Moses Bliss' wife rocks a silky dress

Marie Wiseborn was photographed in a long-sleeved silky dress similar to her wedding gown as she posed beautifully for the shoot.

Award-winning Nigerian singer Moses Bliss looked calm and excited as he sported a stylish white knitted shirt and a designer jacket.

Check out the photos below:

Marie Wiseborn slays for her maternity shoot

Some social media users have commented on Moses Bliss' wife's gorgeous maternity photos on Instagram. Yen.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

constance_oyen stated:

"Congratulations my people."

nomey_jmakeovers stated:

"Sooo beautiful 😍😍😍😍 congratulations 🤎🤎🤎."

festizie stated:

"This is the doing of lord 🔥🔥🔥.Congratulations to us ❤️❤️❤️."

thecameraboss stated:

"Fav of all time."

belkayphine_accessories stated:

"Congrats my favs 😍😍God is faithful."

achirinmanyuon stated:

"Blessings to your family. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Bliss ❤️❤️❤️🙏."

ben_reign stated:

"Ayaaaa… big congratulations 🎉 😍."

godfreygad_ stated:

"My Baby Brother is hereeeeeee."

edinammacdeh stated:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍!."

efeluckytv stated:

"Congratulations ❤️🙌."

samlead_ stated:

"God is wonderful. A big congratulations sir and ma’am".

sarah_adebambo stated:

"Absolutely gorgeous 😍❤️ Congratulations man and woman of God. @marieblissofficial please teach us how you stayed gorgeous so long... some of us were looking like Shrek at this point of our pregnancy. Lol. WE REJOICE WITH YOUR HIGHLY BLESSED FAMILY ❤️."

Marie Wiseborn weds without makeup or wig

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Moses Bliss' wife who walked down the aisle without wearing makeup.

Marie Wiseborn looked flawless in a custom-made gown highlighting her perfect figure for her viral wedding.

In a viral video, Marie Wise was seen fixing her natural hairstyle before reciting her marital vows.

