Stonebwoy has shared a revelation about his Senior High Secondary School days

In an interview on Y 107.9 FM, he disclosed that people thought he was a student mechanic

Stonebwoy was involved in an accident at age 13

Stonebwoy has shared a revealing insight about his days as a student at Tema Methodist Day Senior High.

Speaking in an interview with Rev. Erskine on Y 107.9 FM's Leaderboard series, he disclosed that people in the community he grew up in thought he was learning to be a mechanic.

Stonebwoy recounts SHS days; says he was mistaken for a student mechanic. Photo source: Instagram (@Stonebwoyb)

Stonebwoy has previously spoken about how he was crippled in the leg after he was involved in an accident at age 13.

Sharing the experience further in the new interview on YFM, the dancehall musician shared how many did not know he was actually schooling, all because he dressed differently from his colleagues at the time.

"I told the Headmaster I can't wear shots. And I showed him the state of my leg. And he said 'you can go on and wear trousers.' At that point, I was the only one wearing trousers," Stonebwoy revealed.

"For the whole three years, some people thought I was learning to be a mechanic. My area people thought I was learning something else instead of schooling."

