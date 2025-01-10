Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss announced on Janaury 10, 2025, that their family of two had expanded to three after welcoming a baby boy

The sensational gospel singer eulogised his wife as he highlighted the struggles of the pregnancy journey and childbirth

Many people in the comment section noted that one thing they learnt from Moses' message to his wife was the fact that she bought books on Amazon about pregnancy to educate herself and him

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie welcomed a baby boy on January 10, 2025. The couple shared the great news on social media.

Moses Bliss Thanks His Wife Marie For Reading Every Book On Amazon About Pregnancy

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss eulogises his wife

In an Instagram post, Moses Bliss posted more maternity photos of his dear wife and lawyer slaying in gorgeous outfits while showing off her baby bump.

In the caption of the post, he eulogised Mrs Bliss saying that now that she had brought into the world their dear baby boy, he could now refer to both of them as his babies.

The Doing of the Lord crooner opened up about the struggles of childbirth and noted that he could not thank her enough for going through it all. Adding that if he had his way, he would have helped her carry the pregnancy.

"My precious wife, Now I can say “baby see our baby” 🤩. I can’t even thank you enough for going through it all to bring our Prince into this world, you remained ever so gracious inspite of all the challenges, if I had my way I would have sometimes helped out to carry the pregnancy but with God on our side you pulled through it. Glory to God."

The 29-year-old gospel singer showered unconditional praise on his wife saying that she was a strong woman and a true amazon.

"You are a strong woman, a true amazon. I love loving you and I doing life with you and I’m extremely grateful to the Lord for entrusting us with this opportunity to raise our child together."

The Nigerian gospel singer applauded his Ghanaian wife for educating herself about pregnancy while on the journey. He noted that Marie bought several books from Amazon about pregnancy to educate herself and him about the journey.

Thank you for reading every book on pregnancy and childbirth you could find on Amazon to ensure we were well informed to do it right, it is always your diligence and attention to details for me. Thank you my personal gift from God, I love you unrepentantly."

Reactions to Moses Bliss' eulogy to his wife

Many people gushed over Marie's pregnancy photos and talked about how beautiful she looked being pregnant.

Others also talked about her natural beauty as they complimented her in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

todymiracle said:

"Wow, so people do read books on pregnancy 🥹. I will add that to my bucket list when I get married."

beckygoldjeweler said:

"Marie go dey read sha o😂😂😂😂😂😂 person read all pregnancy I trust u d law."

oluc_hee said:

"I have never seen her on any hair aside her natural her and she is still soooooooooo beautiful 😫God Dey create abeg …congratulations 🎉."

vil_ma_a said:

"No doubt this woman is blessed by the most high🙏🏾🙏🏾 Please gather here let us tap from this blessing🤰🥹🙏🏾."

lovelyama1 said:

"Pregnancy looks so good on you Mrs Bliss. This is the doing of the Lord. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

nurse_gabbyella said:

"Looking at her from a Midwife perspective, she really went through a lot, as it is her first pregnancy 😢 I’m so happy she came out strong🙌🙌🔥 God Bless her, this must have been really tough but God did it. It’s indeed the Doing of the Lord ❤️🙌 that baby was a big baby😢😢😢."

kingcr1111 said:

"Wait so Moses Bliss dey knack? Wow no b small thing oo. So wetin we go call the knack now? Holy knack 😩."

Source: YEN.com.gh