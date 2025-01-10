Dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted the Str8 Vybz rum drink Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel gifted to him upon his trip to Jamaica for the Freedom Street concert

He posted the video on his Instagram page and announced to his fans that he could not wait for the product to be available in Ghana

Many of his fans expressed anticipation for the product to be available on the Ghanaian market

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has shown off the precious gift Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel gifted him on his trip to Jamaica for the Freedom Street concert.

Shatta Wale flaunts the drink Vybz Kartel gifted him. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale flaunts a Vybz Kartel drink

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Shatta Wale showed the rum drink business of Vybz Kartel upon the visit of his best friend and rapper Medikal to his $2.5 million mansion.

Medikal was seen holding the bottle of Str8 Vybz as he turned and showed it off while Shatta Wale recorded the video on his iPhone.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the 40-year-old dancehall musician noted that the drink was called Str8 Vybz and owned by Vybz Kartel.

He further stated that he could not wait for the product to be available to Ghanaians living in Ghana so that they could try it.

"STR8 VYBZ ….. Can’t wait for everyone to Rum it hardddd in Ghana 🇬🇭 @vybzkartel."

Vybz Kartel reacted to Shatta Wale's post in the comment section, hailing the Ghanaian self-proclaimed dancehall king.

"SM4LYF," Vybz Kartel wrote.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's video

Many people asked Shatta Wale when the Str8 Vybz product would be available in Ghana. Others expressed excitement as they encouraged him to ship a container load of the drink into the country.

Others also commented about their admiration for the friendship between Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel.

Below are the reactions of Shatta Wale's fans to the video:

lokobreezy said:

"Yɛ bɛ ma ɔmo pressure saaa. Travel with purpose. SM 🔥🔥."

fully_gaza_forever said:

"King shatta👑nuff respect my brother 🇬🇭🇯🇲🍾."

official_megasynga__ said:

"Baba we need one container for wholesale."

sterlingmony1 said:

"World Boss 👑 African Dancehall King 🤴 🔥."

platypus.8339483 said:

"Shatta wale we love u in Jamaica 🇯🇲 ❤️ straight vbyz."

emmageeberg said:

"Shatta to the whole world and God bless you and keep makings Ghana proud thou your performance with Vybz Kartel was amazing ❤️🔥🙌."

r.kelly_morgan said:

"I'm gonna get mine now 🥂 #Shattawwle 👑💪🏽🥂 #Kellywale 💪🏽🥂.

gasling_99 said:

"Amg Medikal and alcohol 5&6😂."

Shatta Wale flaunts the interior of his mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted the beautiful interior of his newly acquired $2.5 million mansion located at Trassaco.

The exciting video was captured on the night when his best friend and rapper Medikal visited and toured the property while they sipped on drinks and conversed.

Many of his ardent fans thronged to the replies of the post on his X account to hail him and admire the mansion's beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh