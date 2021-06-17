Two sisters have earned different degrees from the University of North Carolina in the United States

Jiona Alexia graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health while her sister, Jade earned a Pharmacy degree

Alexia posted photos along with a message to celebrate their achievement

Two sisters have made themselves proud after earning degrees in Public Health and Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina in the United States of America.

In a post on Instagram by one of the sisters, Jiona Alexia, she wrote:

"My sister and I graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill yesterday!''

Alexia added that she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health while her sister, Jade, earned a Pharmacy degree.

Joy as sisters earn degrees from same university, drop amazing photos to celebrate achievement. Image: Jiona Alexia

Source: Instagram

''I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and Jade graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree ( & I must add that she’s a double Tar Heel). God is better than good and we are so grateful for His favour over our life!"

Her post has gathered heartwarming comments from their loved ones.

Faitharianaaa said: ''Both so beautiful so proud of y’all.''

''It’s the Black excellence for me!'' Inthesavanna said.

Dailyperfectionn mentioned: ''Yes Black Girl Magic .''

See their photos below:

Source: Yen.com.gh