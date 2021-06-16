Freedom Jacob Caesar has shown off his beautiful wife and three sons in recent family photos

The Ghanaian businessman delivered the photos donning matching colours with his wife while their sons wore military camos

Caesar posted the photos along with powerful messages

Ghanaian businessman, Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Nana Cheddar, has delivered beautiful family photos showing off his wife and adorable children.

The renowned real estate mogul splashed the family photos on his social media platforms along with powerful messages, claiming he's the ''most powerful man''.

''Behind the most beautiful woman, stands the most powerful man,'' he captioned some of the photos.

She's my command and I'm the authority - Cheddar declares as he shows off wife and kids in family photos. Image: Freedom Jacob Caesar

Source: Instagram

Cheddar posed alongside his wife and three sons in other photos.

He and his wife were pictured in outfits with matching colours while their three sons donned military camos.

Cheddar's wife, who is notoriously private, stole the moment with her flowing red dress, flaunting her beauty in the pictures.

See the photos below.

Source: Yen