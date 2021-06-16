A woman with a physical disability has received a tricycle to run a business

Yawasi lives in abject poverty in Kalape in the Eastern Region of Ghana

Semanhyia TV presented the tricycle on behalf of the station's kind donors and viewers

An armless woman only identified as Yawasi who lives in extreme poverty in Kalape in the Eastern Region of Ghana has received a tricycle to help ameliorate her struggles.

The tricycle which is locally referred to as 'aboboyaa' was handed to her by Semanhyia TV on behalf of the station's kind donors and viewers.

In a clip sighted on the Facebook page of Semanhyia TV, Yawasi expressed immense gratitude to the generous givers who continue to support the station's philanthropic deeds aimed at helping the deprived.

''I am so happy for such a great help given to me by Semanhyia and its lovely viewers. I say a very big thank you to anyone who donated to support me. May the Lord bless your hand works in Jesus name,'' she said.

Yawasi will use the tricycle to run a business to enable her to cater for herself, including her health needs.

