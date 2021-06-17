The unidentified men with guns in the video that made rounds on social media have spoken out

They claim they only engage in galamsey and are not armed robbers as reported in the media

They have given the media a week to retract their report

Some unidentified men who were accused of being robbers have come out to clear their names.

In a video posted on Instagram, the men claimed they engage in galamsey, and guide a galamsey site in the Upper West region of Ghana, and that they are not armed robbers as portrayed in media reports.

Early this week, a video made the rounds on Social media of the men wielding pistols and a pump-action.

The video was posted by a Twitter user with the username Sir Alby who was raising an alarm about the video alleging the two men were robbers who need to be handled by the police.

In the video, one of the men was heard sending out a warning as he asked everyone to run away while pressing the trigger of the pistol.

In the new video, however, the men denied the characterization of being armed robbers saying they are innocent of said charges.

The initial video was shared after many media outlets reported the sad death of Constable Emmanuel Osei and one trader, Afia Badu, during a bullion van robbery in Accra.

This drew a lot of attention to the gun-wielding men's video because many Ghanaians raised alarm against gun use by the two gentlemen.

