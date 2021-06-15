Some unknown men have been spotted in a video wielding guns

The men who appeared excited with the guns were seen flaunting them and asking everyone to run away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a sad story of a robbery attack on a bullion van in Accra that resulted in the death of 2 people

A new video making rounds on social media has shown a number of unidentified men wielding pistols and a pump-action.

The video was posted by a Twitter user with the username Sir Alby who was raising an alarm about the video and asked personnel of the Ghana Police Service to look into the matter.

In the video, one of the men was heard sending out a warning as he asked everyone to run away while pressing the trigger of the pistol.

This video comes after many media outlets reported the sad death of Constable Emmanuel Osei and one trader, Afia Badu, during a bullion van robbery in Accra.

The incident happened hours into the day on Monday, June 14, 2021, when the bullion van was reportedly doing some pick-ups.

Reports further stated that a petty trader, one Afia Badu, was caught in the middle of the crossfire and ended up losing her life.

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details and a photo of the slain officer popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

The Last WhatsApp Message

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the last WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of the policeman killed in the daylight robbery attack at Korle-Bu has popped up and broken many hearts on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, late Constable Emmanuel Osei was telling his friends that everyone was going to die someday and that no one would live this world alive.

The cryptic message the late policeman left came to the forefront a day after his unfortunate demise following a robbery attack.

Source: Yen Newspaper