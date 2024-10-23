Afronita recently flew out to Uganda to visit T Afrokid, one of her biggest fans on the continent

The Ghanaian dancer arrived in Kyegegwa to surprise her fan, who had been itching to see her

A video of the hearty moment when T Afrokid and his family unveiled Afronita's gifts from Ghana mesmerised many netizens

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita's latest trip to Uganda to meet her fan T Afrokid has gained significant traction online.

Her initial video, documenting her trip from Ghana to the Kyaka II refugee camp, where T Afrokid resides, has already received over a million hits on YouTube.

Afronita surprises young fan in Uganda. Photo source: Afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

At age 21, the former DWP star has built a towering reputation as one of the continent's most renowned Afro dancers.

Recently, she emerged as the second runner-up at the 2024 Britain's Got Talent with her partner Abigail Dromo.

Her passion for kids influenced her decision to found Afrostar Academy, a full-blown dance training center for children.

That same passion built the connection between Afronita and her Ugandan fan T Afrokid. Afronita travelled to Uganda with several bags full of gifts, including sneakers, books, clothes and an iPad.

Afrokid, her mum, trainers and neighbours gathered around to unveil Afronita's gifts from Ghana. They were visibly excited as Afrointa unpacked her gift bags.

The Ghanaian dancer ended the presentation with a prayer and a motivational message to her young fan and his handlers.

Fans hail Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita and T Afrokid's unveiling moment.

_britneybae said:

"awnnn his voiceee🥹🥹 omgg Dani God richly bless you💖💖"

yaasikatilly wrote:

"Awwwwwwwwnnnnnn see de way he is happy 😩awwwwnnnn mi star ⭐️ u do all waati 🙏God bless you 😩😩"

kadijatu_245 remarked:

"May God continue to increase your hands and pocket Dani 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 well done this is wonderful 💖💖💖💖🥺"

the_amadadson added:

"The number of times I have watched this video😩, it’s so sweet and adorable to watch😍. Generations will call you blessed🙏🏽"

Dancegod Lloyd narrates Afronita joining DWP Academy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd, Afronita's trainer when she started her dance career, had opened up about how they met.

He established that they met at an eatery when she was just 12 years old and had a keen interest in professional dance.

Dancegod Lloyd, who co-founded the DWP Dance Academy, helped to recruit Afronita and mentored her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh