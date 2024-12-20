MP-elect for Sunyani West, Millicent Amankwah paid a courtesy call to her former school, Notre Dame Girls SHS

The incoming MP's visit was aimed at inspiring the current batch of students in the school to aim higher in life

The headmistress recalled with fond memories of Millicent, where she actively participated in many things

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Sunyani West, Millicent Amankwah, has visited her alma mater following her historic victory in the just-ended general elections.

Amankwah's visit to the Notre Dame Girls SHS at Sunyani-Fiapre in the Bono Region of Ghana was part of her ongoing thank-you tour in the constituency after the elections.

Millicent Amankwah, the MP-Elect for Sunyani West visits her alma mater to Inspire the SHS students. Photo credit: Millicent Yeboah Amankwah /Facebook.

The MP-elect graduated from the Notre Dame Girls SHS, popularly known as the Aketesias, in 2012 and proceeded to read a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where she served as the SRC Women's Commissioner.

During Millicent's visit to her former school, she advised the current batch of students to take their education seriously as there are opportunities out there for them to become whatever they wish for themselves.

"It humbling and a pleasure to meet you as a former colleague. I'm still a student because in life you keep on learning every day," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the school for their contribution to her journey thus far.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Irene thanked the MP-elect for returning to the school to inspire the girls.

She said Millicent was one of the well-rounded students on campus during her time in the school, actively participating in all activities and putting in her best effort.

"I'm happy to have her here with us today to inspire you. She's coming to announce herself to you that there are opportunities out there. She was once like you and she worked hard," Madam Irene said.

Below is the video of the MP-elect speaking to the students at Notre Dame Girls SHS.

Millicent Amankwah's historic victory

Millicent became the first parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the Sunyani West seat since 1992.

She defeated the incumbent, Ignatius Baffour Awuah of the ruling New Patriotic Party, to flip the constituency green on December 7, 2024.

The young politician polled 26,828 votes against the incumbent's 19,716 to be declared the MP-elect. Millicent will be officially sworn in as the MP for Sunyani West on January 7, 2025.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

