Ambrose Dery has rejected claims being made by Ghanaians that the country is no more a safe haven for people

The interior minister believes Ghana is safer as compared to other countries

He added that a visit to neighboring countries will show that Ghana is not in the same league when it comes to crime

Minister for the interior, Ambrose Dery, has rejected claims being made by Ghanaians that the country is no more a safe haven for people.

In a report filed by CitiNews, according to him, when you visit the neighboring countries and see what is happening there, Ghanaians will realise they are not in the same league when it comes to crime.

In his reaction to the recent robbery attack on the bullion van at Korle-Bu, Ambrose Dery said the government has not lost the fight against crime in the country.

“...We have not lost control. I always want to emphasise that, we need to go to neighbouring countries to see what is happening there, but we are not in the same league with them.

We want to do better than we are doing now, but believe me, Ghana is safe; that is why all the other countries are running to Ghana,” he said.

He insists the government is on top of the recent incidents of crime in the country.

Crime is everywhere

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, responded to criticisms from the general public over the growing insecurity in the country.

Responding to the critics and some security analysts calling for his resignation, the IGP said there is crime everywhere even in heaven.

According to him, even in developed countries, crime rate is high just like the recent spate of crime is not peculiar to Ghana.

Limited bulletproof vests

Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery has revealed that government has in stock only 5,000 bulletproof vests against the over 40,000 police officers in the country.

This, according to him, cannot be given to policemen on bank duties because they are not meant for that.

According to a 3news report, he said the limited vest the government has to protect the general public cannot be given out just like that.

Another Bullion van attack

In a much similar event, some highway robbers hit a bullion van on the Kasoa-Winneba road with the intent to rob the van.

According to the reports, the driver and policeman onboard the van managed to escape unhurt.

Unconfirmed information has it that the duo managed to bolt the scene with their lives intact after they lowered their seats and drove through the robbers.

