The interior minister has revealed that government has in stock only 5,000 bulletproof vests as against the over 40,000 police officers in the country

According to Ambrose Dery, these cannot be given to policemen on bank duties to use

The interior minister said the banks should take it upon themselves to provide the much-needed security to the men assigned to them

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has revealed that government has in stock only 5,000 bulletproof vests against the over 40,000 police officers in the country.

This, according to him, cannot be given to policemen on bank duties because they are not meant for that.

According to a 3news report, he said the limited vest the government has to protect the general public cannot be given out just like that.

Banks should provide protection

The interior minister said the banks should take it upon themselves to provide the much-needed security to the men assigned to them.

“5000 is not adequate, we are dealing with over 40,000 police officers and for those who have interest such as banks and financial institutions , we do not think that the limited resources that we have for the protection of the general public should be allocated to that special needs. So we expect that in those cases they should make a contribution to protecting the Police that we allocate to them," he said.

IGP's response to critics

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has responded to criticisms from the general public over the growing insecurity in the country.

Responding to the critics and some security analysts calling for his resignation, the IGP said there is crime everywhere even in heaven.

According to him, even in developed countries, crime rate is high just like the recent spate of crime is not peculiar to Ghana.

Speaking to journalists after his team visited the residence of the late Police Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, he said Ghanaians should lower their expectations from the police.

