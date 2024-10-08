The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has announced its withdrawal from the planned nationwide strike against galamsey set for October 10, 2024.

The GMA stated that while it stands in solidarity with Organised labour in its decision to fight illegal small-scale mining, it cannot participate in the strike.

GMA says it has not developed any roadmap for an industrial action hence its withdrawal from the strike.

In a press statement issued on October 8, 2024, the GMA clarified that it has not laid out a roadmap for industrial action.

It stated that due to the absence of a strike roadmap, all members of the GMA are expected to continue providing full medical services throughout the period.

The statement, signed by the Association's president, Dr Frank Serebour, expressed solidarity with the general concerns about the galamsey menace in the country and its devastation of the country’s natural resources.

According to the statement, the GMA's National Executive Council (NEC) will provide members with further updates should new issues arise.

Organised labour to strike against galamsey

Organised labour has declared a nationwide strike starting on October 10, 2024, after the government failed to meet its demands to take action against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Organised labour expressed frustration over the government’s inaction on illegal mining after an emergency meeting on October 1.

It had previously set a deadline of September for the government to take decisive measures against illegal mining activities.

However, the government has yet to give a favourable response to the demands to end illegal mining.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has only set up a five-member ad hoc ministerial committee to assess the fight against illegal mining activities.

In a statement, organised labour has urged workers to stay home until the government meets its demands to take action on illegal mining.

Government reportedly promises to revoke L.I. 2462

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Federation of Labour has announced that the government has assured it will revoke the Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2462, thus prohibiting mining in forest reserves.

The Federation’s Deputy Secretary-General, Kenneth Koomson, made the announcement on October 3, 2024, following an engagement with the government.

The government was responding to Organised Labour’s demands for a state of emergency in mining communities, the revocation of L.I. 2462 and the deployment of the military to the mining hotspots to combat the illegal mining menace.

