The interior minister, Ambrose Dery, has announced that his ministry is working towards the procurement of more body cameras for police personnel.

In policing equipment, a body camera or wearable camera, also known as body worn video (BWV), is a wearable audio, video, or photographic recording system used to record events in which law enforcement officers are involved.

They are typically worn on the torso of the body on the officer's uniform.

According to Dery, the government is doing all it can to maintain peace and security in the country by equipping the police with the much needed logistics.

“First of all, we have actually got a few [body cameras] with the police, but we are now making a point with the Finance Ministry that we need more of them for the police service," he said.

In a report filed by CitiNews, he encouraged private individuals who could donate to the cause to do so to ensure the safety of officers.

"We will be happy if we could get people like philanthropists and others donating to that cause....we are losing too many police personnel,” he added.

Limited bullet proof vests

Ambrose Dery earlier revealed that government has in stock only 5,000 bulletproof vests against the over 40,000 police officers in the country.

This, according to him, cannot be given to policemen on bank duties because they are not meant for that.

According to a 3news report, he said the limited vest the government has to protect the general public cannot be given out just like that.

There is crime everywhere

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has responded to criticisms from the general public over the growing insecurity in the country.

Responding to the critics and some security analysts calling for his resignation, the IGP said there is crime everywhere even in heaven.

According to him, even in developed countries, crime rate is high just like the recent spate of crime is not peculiar to Ghana.

