Dr Likee, his crew and other comic actors like Wayoosi, in a video, were spotted preparing for a Candle Night event for the late C Confion

The popular actors and sympathisers are expected to converge at the RichCity Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge for the event on Friday, January 10, 2025

The late C Confion will finally be laid to rest at the Buokrom Government School Park on Saturday, January 11, 2025

Kumawood actors Dr Likee, Wayoosi and others are gearing up for the burial of their fallen colleague, Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

The Kumawood movie industry was sent into a state of mourning after news emerged that C Confion, who rose to prominence as a protégé of Dr Likee and featured in multiple comic skits, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024, after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The late young actor had reportedly been battling with a severe health challenge, which hampered his ability to feature in movie projects.

In past interviews, the late comic star shared that he was suffering from a persistent cough that caused dizziness and weight loss.

Following the late C Confion's passing, a delegation of Kumawood actors, including Vivian Jill Lawrence, Oboy Siki, and Nana Yeboah, visited the family to commiserate with them.

Dr Likee, others prepare for Candle night

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Shifo, Gunshot GH, Wayoosi and others were spotted holding a meeting at a public lounge.

The popular comic actors converged on Friday, January 10, 2025, to make final arrangements for a Candle Night event they had planned for their late colleague.

This event would see many sympathisers unite around RichCity Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge and honour the late C Confion in Memorium.

After the Candle Night event, the late C Confion will finally be laid to rest at the Buokrom Government School Park on Saturday, January 11, 2025, with his family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers expected to be in attendance.

Below is the video of the actors preparing for C Confion's Candle Night event:

Reactions to C Confion's Candle Night preparations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

quami_xcoba commented:

"God bless this great family for their love ❤️ and care. I love you guys so much."

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu said:

"Kinkinkin, reggae reggae, me love it,kianko, respect, mɛma wahu sɛ mabodam physical, 2024 n beyond and kasa heat. Aww, C Confion, rest in perfect peace."

adepamensah55 commented:

"Ah, is it a movie, or for real, he is no more 😳. Like I don’t believe this guy is no more ooh💔."

Giftash said:

"I am very sad. I am in Canada. May C Confion rest in peace."

Eric Smith x commented:

"We are coming large this evening 💯."

Gyae adwene bone said:

"We never saw you guys gathering in his house like this when he was sick 🥲🥲🥲😭😭. Africans, we must wise up."

Jmc CEO commented:

"Kyekyeku man up. The person die already 😢."

Dr Likee roams an airport barefoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee was seen at an airport as he went through several arrangements before travelling.

The Kumawood actor and content creator roamed the airport without slippers or shoes as he searched for his bags.

Dr Likee's video garnered attention on social media, with many fans laughing at the actor for his antics.

