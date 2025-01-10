Asma Mahama, the Algerian wife of President John Dramani Mahama's son Shafik Mahama, got many people admiring their marriage

She shared beautiful pictures from their time at the presidential inauguration dinner held on January 8, 2025, which was attended by prominent dignitaries

Many people talked about how beautiful Asma looked in her white long-sleeved dress, while others gushed over her and Shafik's bond as a married couple

Asma Mahama, the Algerian wife of President John Dramani Mahama's son Shafik Mahama, has shared beautiful pictures taken at the presidential inauguration dinner held on January 8, 2025.

Shafik Mahama and wife Asma drop photos

Asma took to her Instagram page, @azzzyyyy, to share a beautiful and exciting moment from the presidential inauguration dinner.

The pictures showed her posing elegantly with her husband and President Mahama's son, Shafik, as they stood in front of the event's official backdrop.

The carousel post showed her beautifully posing with Shafik, demonstrating their happiness as a married couple.

In the caption of the post, Asma highlighted that she was happily married to Shafik by writing "Mr and Mrs Mahama."

"Mr. & Mrs. Mahama ❤️ 📸: @isaac.o.jones."

Asma's look at the dinner

Asma dazzled in a white figure-hugging gown with long sleeves. To match the dress's colour theme, she also wore white heels.

Her blonde hair was styled into a ponytail with her edges neatly laid. The mother of one flaunted her glowing skin by wearing heavy makeup.

Shafik's outfit at the dinner

Shafik looked elegant in his black suit and trousers and white long-sleeved shirt. He completed his look with black shoes and accessorised with a designer wristwatch.

The Mahama family on the dancefloor

Asma, Farida, and Jasmine at the dinner

Reactions to Asma and Shafik's photos

Many people filled the comment section with heart and love emojis, expressing their admiration for Shafik and his wife. They referred to the married couple as a power couple and admired their bond.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the photos Asma dropped:

saaka_aziz said:

"Why didn’t you bring the First Lady I mean your daughter 👶."

aurumque said:

"THE power couple 😮‍💨❤️."

ismeerania said:

"the one and only 😍."

saamaaaaaah said:

"Beauty ❤️."

zer0integrity said:

"Beautiful ❤️."

Farida Mahama poses with her dad

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama's last child, Farida Mahama, shared beautiful pictures she captured at the presidential inauguration dinner party.

She took to her Instagram page to share heartwarming photos, which featured memorable moments of her and her father posing elegantly, bathroom selfies and other pictures showing off her look for the night.

Her beautiful bond with her father melted many hearts as many people spoke about their beautiful bond. Others also talked about how beautiful she looked at the event.

