The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has recommended a forensic audit and potential prosecution of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project.

The commission justified this recommendation by citing the violation of procurement laws following a petition by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP.

The commission said it had not found any element of corruption in the case but says the breaches noted raise "reasonable suspicion of corruption."

The report highlights several breaches of Ghana’s procurement laws, particularly in awarding the construction contract to Ribade Company Ltd.

The report deemed the contract invalid from its inception because it did not comply with the mandatory provisions of the Procurement Act.

In its recommendations, CHRAJ urged the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to cancel the contract. Ribade was awarded a $312 million contract without due process.

“The Commission further recommends for further investigation and possible prosecution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral who superintended over the award of the contract to Ribade Company in disregard to Act 663 as amended.”

The commission plans to refer the case to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) or the Attorney-General for further investigations and prosecution.

The Trustees under the microscope include:

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah — Chairman of the Church of Pentecost — Chairperson;

Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop, Cape Coast — Vice Chairman;

Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi — Anglican Archbishop Emeritus — Member;

Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church — Member;

Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt — Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church — Member;

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams — Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International -Member;

Rev Dr Joyce Aryee — Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries — Member,

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills — Presiding Bishop, Lighthouse Group of Churches -Member;

Rev Eastwood Anaba — Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries — Member;

Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng — Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide —Member/Secretary;

Rev Dr Frimpong Manso - General Superintendent, Assemblies of God — Member

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba resigned from the Cathedral Board of Trustees, expressing concerns about the perceived lack of transparency and the failure to initiate an audit into the project's expenses.

Their resignation grabbed national headlines and has been seen by critics of the project as proof that it is founded on lies and corruption.

In response to these allegations, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, said the two respected clergymen's claims that an audit process had been halted were unfounded.

