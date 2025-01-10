Nhyiraba Kojo, in a video he shared on social media, showed off his magnificent mansion and a fleet of cars at the compound

In the video, the ace musician used a water hose to wash his numerous vehicles and gave them a pristine look after the wash

Many Ghanaians in the comments section of the TikTok video were impressed by the level of wealth Nhyiraba Kojo amassed

Popular Ghanaian musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo has shown off his wealth in a video on TikTok.

The trending video captured his massive mansion and a large collection of luxury cars parked on the compound.

Nhyiraba Kojo shows of his magnificent building and fleet of cars in a video. Photo source: nhyirabakojosika

In the footage, Nhyiraba Kojo was seen washing his cars with a water hose, making sure each vehicle was spotless. The video impressed many social media users, who commented on the musician's success and the luxurious lifestyle he has built.

Outside of music, Nhyiraba Kojo has become popular for his real estate investments. In 2023, he constructed a mega nightclub in Cape Coast. He disclosed that the facility would include a barber shop, washing bay, boutique, shisha office, swimming pool for women only, and lounge.

The mansion featured in the recent video is a nine-bedroom property in Accra. When he completed the building, Nhyiraba Kojo took YouTuber Zionfelix on a tour to show Ghanaians its features.

He also mentioned that the project took about three years to complete due to additional work on nearby apartments belonging to him. Nhyiraba Kojo loves to spend money and has often documented his extravagant lifestyle, dropping large amounts in the club.

Nhyiraba Kojo's mansion and cars spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Samuel Cobbinah said:

"The man of your former best friend is dead in Prestea we waiting for you to chill together and also bring a big pub in Prestea we still love you odombofo."

barber_journalists commented:

"One of the stingy guys in ghana.i know him for kaneshie before paaa."

10Trap.8 commented:

"Bosss please I want to work for you as your car washer 🙏🙏🙏 I completed SHS this year with no work in town to do please help me Bosss."

Bright delight cleaning UAE said:

"Oh almighty God Yahweh should blessed me."

James nana yaw commented:

"I have been here once….we sent pipes to his house…..Chaley no be small building….there was lands around which he was building on it too …i tap in his blessing."

Benzy fresh said:

"Glory be to the name kojo Monday borns are bless."

user Isaac reacted:

"God help us oh help us like this you want this cinema any job for the boys."

Ben South plans to build a house

Nhyiraba Kojo is not the only Ghanaian entertainer who is venturing into real estate. Ghanaian content creator Ben South is, too.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the young man indicated that he was planning to build a house in Kasoa and already acquired land.

Ben South, who currently resides in Kumasi, shared his plans to move from the area, sparking many reactions on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

