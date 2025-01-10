Shatta Wale, in a video, was spotted exiting a building with Maali before being approached by a female fan, who requested a photo with him

The dancehall musician politely rejected the female fan's request before leaving the premises with his girlfriend

The video of Shatta Wale rejecting the female fan's request for a photo in Maali's presence triggered reactions from fans on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, denied a fan's request for a photo after spotting him and his girlfriend Maali.

Shatta Wale rejects a female fan's request for a photo in his girlfriend Maali's presence. Photo source: @yhaalipsy08 and @shattawaleking

Source: TikTok

The SM boss and his beautiful partner went public as a couple in 2023 after being spotted in various social media videos. The couple have attended some public events and travelled abroad to shop with the musicians' team.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker was previously in a long-term relationship with his baby mama, Michy GH, with whom he shares a son, Prince Majesty.

In a conversation with social media personalities Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on the latest Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast episode, Shatta Wale expressed his love and appreciation for Maali.

The dancehall musician noted that in Maali, he had found his "perfect match" and a supportive girlfriend who has supported him and transformed his life.

Several months ago, Shatta Wale purchased a new expensive Range Rover Velar for Maali as a surprise gift. The welcome excited their fans as they welcomed their first baby in their relationship.

Shatta Wale rejects female fan's photo request

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted with Maali following his recent return to Ghana from his performance at dancehall legend Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Kingston, Jamaica.

The video showed the SM boss approaching a building door to open for Maali as they headed to the parking lot to hop into their car and go to an undisclosed location.

On their way to the building's exit door, the dancehall musician was approached by a female fan, who began to converse with him in their native Ga language.

The female fan, excited at publicly meeting Shatta Wale for the first time, expressed interest in taking multiple photos before he left with his girlfriend, Maali.

While interacting with the Kakai hitmaker, the female fan expressed her admiration for the SM boss, who politely rejected her request and burst into laughter as others approached him.

The fan's attempts to convince Shatta Wale to change his decision were unsuccessful as he and Maali exited the building.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale rejecting the female fan's photo request:

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shasha2020 commented:

"Wahala for who no understand Ga 😂😂😂."

Yung Rych said:

"But it’s like since the king came to Ghana, Efo is quiet o or adey lie 🤣🤣🤣?"

Supa Marcelo commented:

"See the respect he showed to his Woman😂😂 this guy 🔥🔥🔥."

ABIGAIL T said:

"He does not want madam to be jealous 😂😂😂."

HIGHEST commented:

"Women are lucky ooo. Aben dada."

Little General said:

"Now man can't do anything in peace again 🤣🤣."

Maali spotted at Shatta Wale's new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali was spotted at Shatta Wale's new mansion for the first time after he returned from Jamaica.

The musician's girlfriend entered the premises in an expensive Toyota Land Cruiser before heading inside the mansion.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, looked beautiful. She wore casual clothes and posed for photos from an associate who recorded her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh