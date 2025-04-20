Kumasi Asante Kotoko's free fall from grace continued unabated as they stumbled to yet another defeat

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nations FC on matchday 28 in the Ghana Premier League

The disappointing result means they fall further down in the quest to clinch the Ghanaian top flight this season

Asante Kotoko’s quest for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League crown suffered another major blow on Easter Sunday, as Nations FC handed them a humbling 2-0 defeat at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Once considered serious contenders for the league title after stringing together an impressive nine-match unbeaten run, the Porcupine Warriors now find themselves grappling with a concerning dip in form.

Asante Kotoko stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against Nations FC in the Ashanti Regional derby on Easter Sunday. Photo credit: @GhanaLeague/X.

Their latest setback marks four consecutive games without a victory—a stretch that has seen them collect only two points from a possible 12.

Kotoko’s title dreams dented after Easter Sunday setback

The contest started with Nations FC asserting their authority early on, carving open Kotoko’s defensive lines with purpose and precision.

Nafiu Suleman provided the perfect start for the home side, curling a superb effort into the net in the 15th minute to put Nations ahead, per Myjoyonline.

That opener not only shifted momentum but also exposed Kotoko's vulnerability in wide areas—an issue that has persisted in recent fixtures.

As the first half drew to a close, the visitors, already struggling to gain a foothold, were dealt another blow.

Emmanuel Annor capitalised on a moment of disorganisation in Kotoko’s backline, slotting home in stoppage time to double the lead and deepen the crisis engulfing Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side.

In response, Kotoko’s technical bench rolled the dice, making a flurry of substitutions in the second period in an attempt to inject creativity and pace.

However, the alterations failed to spark the necessary resurgence.

Despite seeing more of the ball in the closing stages, the Reds lacked the final pass and failed to consistently penetrate Nations FC’s compact and well-organised defensive block.

With the victory, Nations FC leapfrogged into second place on the league standings, intensifying their own title aspirations while condemning Kotoko to fourth.

The statistics paint a stark picture for the Kumasi giants—they’ve now conceded five times in their last two matches, per Flashscore.

GPL expert shares his thoughts on Kotoko's defeat

Sharing his thoughts on Kotoko's defeat, Fitman Jaara, a sports journalist with Daily Guide Network and Focus FM, told YEN.com.gh:

"To begin with, credit must be given to Nations FC for their solid display. They made the most of their opportunities and rightfully walked away with all three points.

"That said, Asante Kotoko were not entirely outclassed. The Porcupine Warriors came alive in the second half, mounting serious pressure and looking more threatening, only to be denied by the brilliance of Nations FC goalkeeper Rabin Sanon."

GPL: Hearts drop more points as Gold Stars strengthen their grip

Elsewhere, in the capital, Kotoko’s eternal rivals Hearts of Oak dropped points in a frustrating draw against a resolute Karela United side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite dominating possession, the Phobians couldn’t find a breakthrough against one of the league's struggling outfits, further compounding a mixed campaign.

Meanwhile, in the Western North region, Bibiani Gold Stars delivered one of the weekend’s most dramatic finishes.

A late strike from Samuel Attah Kumi secured a hard-fought win over regional foes Medeama SC, ensuring Coach Frimpong Manso’s charges stayed within striking distance of annexing their maiden league crown, now just two points ahead of Nations FC.

With the title race heating up and just a handful of games remaining, Kotoko must quickly regroup and address both tactical and psychological lapses if they are to revive their championship challenge before the final whistle of the season blows.

Kotoko's PRO makes bold call

YEN.com.gh also highlighted a bold call from Kotoko's communications director, Mr. Sarfo Duku, Esquire.

He firmly insisted that players from the Porcupine Warriors deserve a fair representation in the Black Stars setup.

