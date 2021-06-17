Security analyst, Chekora Mubarak, has bemoaned Ghana's weak intelligence gathering capacity

This, according to him, led to the death of General Constable Emmanuel Osei

Osei was killed by armed men while escorting a bullion van in Accra

Security analyst, Chekora Mubarak, has blamed the ghastly murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei on a “weak intelligence” gathering system in Ghana.

“Our security services have always used the reactionary approach. Glaring security threats are neglected till something goes wrong before efforts are made to address it,” Mubarak told YEN.com.gh.

Osei was killed while escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

A member of the National SWAT Unit, Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

“Criminals are always a step ahead and until they strike, it is business as usual. It is only when the unfortunate happens that issues being raised by experts are addressed and mostly these are ‘talk shows’ with little or no action to back it,” Mubarak added.

Life-threatening job

A disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of General Constable Osei.

Speaking to Adom FM on condition of anonymity as reported by Ghanaweb, the concerned police recounted his experience escorting bullion vans.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening,” he stated, noting that one has to be extremely cautious and alert by taking his or her security into his own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

The police officer who has been with the service for over two decades added that: “There are times you will cock these weapons and they won’t even fire.”

We will get the perpetrators - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has confidently assured that the killers of late General Constable, Emmanuel Osei, will be apprehended.

“We will definitely get them [perpetrators],” the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

“…that’s the level of seriousness we have attached to the case,” he stated.

