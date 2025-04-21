Pope Francis sadly passed away at the age of 88 at 7.35 am on Monday, April 21, 2025, after recent health issues

Ghanaian Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's 2024 prophecy about the late Pope resurfaced on social media after his passing

Prophet Uche's old prophecy about the late Pope Francis has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, passed away at the age of 88 at 7.35 am on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis Death: Video Of Prophet Uche Prophesying Late Pope's Passing Resurfaces

Source: Facebook

Following the pope's passing, a video of Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche prophesying about the late head of the Catholic Church's demise on December 31, 2024, has resurfaced on social media.

In the video, the prophet, preaching a sermon in front of a large congregation inside his Creator's House Chapel, appealed to his members to pray for the late Pope as he expressed concerns about his well-being.

Pope Francis' untimely passing

The news of the late Pope's sad passing at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta was announced in a statement released by Cardinal Kevin Farrell of the Vatican.

Pope Francis' demise has sent the Catholic community worldwide into a state of mourning, with many prominent dignitaries offering their condolences and sharing their fondest memories with the deceased.

Pope Francis, who was the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

The late Pope had battled severe health issues for the early months of 2025. He spent five weeks in admission at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome with double pneumonia after he entered the medical facility on February 14, 2025, due to bronchitis.

On 23 February, it was announced that Pope Francis had developed early-stage kidney failure, but his condition was still stable. He was subsequently discharged from the hospital on March 3, 2025 and was expected to spend at least two months recuperating from his health struggles at his home in Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City before his untimely passing.

Below is the video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche prophesying about the late Pope Francis' passing:

Reactions to Uche's prophecy about Pope Francis

The video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche prophesying about the late Pope Francis' garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

thecrookedtruthjudge said:

"The man was in bad health condition! Even his own family members knew he could go."

glings_03 commented:

"We all know he has been seriously sick, and at his age, anything can happen."

quochconstructions wrote:

"Oh. So God didn't listen to his prayers, or he didn't pray for him."

wil_archie80 commented:

"They remember prophecy but easily forget where the person resides, lol."

Cardinal Turkson under consideration for Pope role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Cardinal Peter Turkson was under consideration in the race to appoint the next pope after Pope Francis' passing.

Cardinal Turkson is the only Ghanaian among a group of individuals in contention to succeed the deceased pope.

Cardinal Peter Turkson previously served as a peace envoy during the conflict in South Sudan and was the former head of the Pontifical Council for Justice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh