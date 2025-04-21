Stonebwoy performed at the DYOP & Ladonna Lounge Easter Gala and Artiste Night at Okese Park in Ejisu on Sunday, April 20, 2025

The dancehall musician, in a video, bought GH₵30 bofrot for the large crowd during his electrifying performance on stage

Stonebwoy's generous gesture towards the bofrot vendor and the large crowd garnered massive reactions from fans on social media

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy purchased deep-fried dough, popularly known as "bofrot", for a large crowd who attended his music event in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The BHIM Nation president was the headline performer at the DYOP & Ladonna Lounge Easter Gala and Artiste Night at Okese Park in Ejisu, where he thrilled a loud contingent of fans with a nonstop electrifying performance from Sunday night to the early morning of Monday, April 21, 2025.

During his performance on stage, Stonebwoy noticed a 'bofrot' vendor hawking the popular street food, which was carefully arranged in a glass sieve in the middle of the large crowd.

The Jiggle and Whine hitmaker halted his performance and encouraged fans who were famished after being on their feet for a long period at the jam-packed music event to purchase some of the 'bofrot' from the vendor to satisfy themselves before the event resumed.

Musician Stonebwoy enquired about the cost of the 'bofrot' left in the sieve and was informed that they were worth only GH₵30. The Burninton Music Group record label boss, touched by the vendor's hard work and commitment, told her to share the remaining 'bofrot' among the crowd and later see him for the money.

The dancehall musician's thoughtful gesture garnered massive reception from the fans, who praised him and rushed towards the food vendor to get the few 'bofrot' left before it finished.

Stonebwoy warned the fans against destroying the vendor's glass sieve before performing his hit song, Ever Lasting from his 2020 album, Anloga Junction.

He later invited the food vendor and her colleague onto the stage after they had completely sold the street food, where they jammed to his song.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy buying GH₵30 bofrot for the large crowd during his performance at a concert in Ejisu:

Reactions to Stonebwoy buying bofrot for crowd

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ricch_billo commented:

"Ghc30 be de borfrot seller ein capital dat oo smh 🤦‍♂️🥲💔."

bryt_pinto19 said:

"Herh 1Gad biiiiiggggggg love from #ASHAIMAN ❤️🙌🔥."

hossana__ab wrote:

"Chale Stonebwoy be hard 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

c.a_5126 said:

"Stonebwoy spoil there 👏👏👏👏👏 he has earned my respect 🫡."

im_chris_breezy commented:

"Hero Aswear🔥🔥🔥."

kutrupis wrote:

"These and more are the reasons why I love 1GAD 🔥."

Stonebwoy sprays cash on fans in Ejisu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy sprayed cash on fans as he arrived at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana for an Easter-themed music event.

The BHIM Nation boss threw GH¢10 notes at a large group of people who rushed onto the streets to pick up the money as the musician made his grand entrance.

The video of Stonebwoy spraying cash on fans in Ejisu garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

