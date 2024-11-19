Ghana has been cited as one of the African countries with high visa overstay rates after travel to the US

A United States Customs and Border Protection report outlined the latest US visa overstay figures

Ghanaian travellers admitted for business or pleasure on B1/B2 visas recorded a 7.50% total overstay rate

These findings were outlined in a United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Fiscal Year 2023 Entry/Exit Overstay Report.

Ghanaians overstay US visas at higher rates than Nigerians

This amounted to 1,910 total overstays out of 25,454 expected departures. Of these overstays, 1,850 were in-country, reflecting a 7.27% in-country overstay rate.

Ghana’s West African cousin, Nigeria, was cited for a reported 7.14% total overstay rate, with 6,000 total overstays out of 84,051 expected departures.

This data forms part of a comprehensive effort by CBP to monitor compliance with US visa regulations.

Globally, countries such as Haiti, at 31.38% and Chad, at 49.54,% recorded some of the highest overstay rates.

Ghanaian students studying in US increase

This news comes after reports that the number of Ghanaian students studying in the US has risen by 45% for the 2023-2024 academic year

Ghana is now ranked number 18 among countries with students pursuing higher education in the US, marking the second year in a row Ghana ranked among the top 25 countries globally sending students to the US.

This data was contained in an Open Doors Report published annually by the Institute of International Education.

Elderly Ghana man allowed to remain in UK

YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office told an elderly Ghanaian man that he could stay in the country despite the earlier threat of deportation

Nelson Shardey, aged 75, had been asked to apply for the 10-year route to settlement so he could stay in the UK.

Shardey expressed joy and gratitude at finally resolving the situation and being allowed to stay in the UK.

He had fundraised almost £50,000 to help with his efforts, but this money will now be donated to charity.

