Police officer found mysteriously dead in Flagstaff House barracks

- The death has been reported of a police officer at the Flagstaff House barracks

- Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku was found dead on his chest

- Investigations are ongoing into his mysterious death

A police officer has been found dead in his room at the Flagstaff House barracks.

According to reports, Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku was found dead, lying in a prone position (chest down and back up), on his bed.

Sergeant Faustina Nunekpeku, the deceased’s wife, found him dead when she checked on him at Block E, Room 35. The widow, who is with the Police Hospital Public Relations Department, in the company of another officer, reported the occurrence to the Cantonments police.

Immediately, the police went to Block E, Room 35 to examine the body. According to reports, they did not find any mark on the body to suggest foul play.

Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku’s body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Source: Yen Newspaper