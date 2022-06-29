Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong Owusu-Gyakari is a young Ghanaian architect based in Poland who has shared his designs of a railway station in Accra, Ghana

Many netizens have reacted to the beautiful photos of his architectural designs, which were shared on Twitter by Kalyjay

Stephen revealed that he moved with his family to Qatar, where he completed high school and stayed for eight years before migrating to Poland to study architectural design

22-year-old Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong Owusu-Gyakari has made waves across Africa for sharing his beautiful architectural designs of an Accra Railway Station, which would end the woes of Ghana's lousy transportation system.

The design for the Accra railway station. Photo credit: Stephen Frimpong.

The photos were amplified on social media by a famous Twitter influencer, Kalyjay, who shared the young man's works on his timeline.

The designs of the railway system come complete with terminals and other functionalities. On Stephen's Youtube channel, he said the railway station would have a lobby comprising an exchange bureau, information desk, two boarding ticket outlets, a washroom for staff, and a storage room, among others.

The ticketing booths at the railway station. Photo credit: Stephen Frimpong.

Many netizens welcomed the project and called for the government of Ghana to make the design a reality. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments from netizens below.

King of the Youth (@NanaKwameAbabi5) said:

I am hoping it will happen

Duke of Suame (@SuameDangote12) tagged the relevant authorities and said:

@NAkufoAddo, @moigovgh you need to see this

mc_nanaqwequ (@theliveliestMC) prayed for Stephen by saying:

Nice and economically compelling national edifice. We pray you will be awarded the contract @FrimpKyei

@FrimpKyei (@kasoablogger) opined:

More generational thinkers like @FrimpKyei

Stephen shared more details about the design of the railway station. He said the ground floor would have a luggage deposit area and a security area. In addition, there will be two platforms at the railway station - one for arrival and the other for departure.

