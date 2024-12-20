President-elect John Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot preparatory team shared the platforms for sharing suspected corruption cases

People can make reports through toll-free number 0800 900 111 or its official website, www.oralgh.org

Mahama's transition team has assured that the confidentiality of informants who make reports will be protected

President-elect John Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) preparatory team shared secure platforms for people to report suspected corruption.

Reports can be submitted through the toll-free number 0800 900 111 or its official website, www.oralgh.org.

President-elect John Mahama’s ORAL Committee releases platforms to receive reports on corruption. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A statement from Mahama’s transition team also noted that suspected corruption could be reported via email at public@oralgh.org.

The transition team assured that these platforms prioritise security and confidentiality to protect informants from any risk of reprisal.

The ORAL committee comprises the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, COP Kofi Boakye, Martin Kpebu, and Raymond Archer.

The ORAL initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to combat systemic corruption and financial impropriety in the public sector.

The public has well-received the committee, especially since Mahama promised to crack down on corruption.

The ORAL team was launched on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with Ablakwa as its chairman.

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, told YEN.com.gh Mahama had made excellent choices to populate the team.

“If you look at Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has been working assiduously in opposition to uncover most of the rot they are going to be investigating so it will come in very handy to have him on the committee.”

Mahama speaks on ORAL

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama assured that ORAL is not a witch-hunt against Akufo-Addo appointees.

He explained that the team aims to conduct fact-finding in corruption and corruption-related cases and report its findings to anti-graft agencies.

As Ablakwa noted earlier, Mahama also assured that he would not undermine the constitutional mandates of other state institutions with prosecutorial powers.

