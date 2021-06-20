Adwoa Sarfo goes after irresponsible fathers in candid Father's Day message

- All irresponsible fathers have been urged to change their characters

- The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection made this charge

- She has also congratulated all gallant fathers

The Minster for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Adwoa Sarfo, has taken on irresponsible fathers in an official message to commemorate Father’s Day.

In her statement, the minister charged fathers who have shirked their responsibilities at home to resume them as a matter of urgency.

“As we celebrate our gallant fathers, we entreat fathers who have abandoned their responsibilities towards their families to renew their minds and take up their leadership and headship roles,” he statement read.

Meanwhile, the minister has congratulated all fathers for their roles in familes and social life including President Akufo-Addo.

Source: Yen News