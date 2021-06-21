• Ghanaian singer, Becca, has stunned her colleagues and fans with a video scrubbing her office

• She is seen bent on her knees and seriously doing the scrubbing together with her workers

• Fans, as well as other celebrities, have praised Becca for being a good leader

Ghanaian musician and businesswoman, Becca, has herself scrubbed her office during a cleanup exercise with her staff in a new video.

The African woman hitmaker is seen bent on her knees and seriously doing the scrubbing with a brush and detergent.

Becca indicated in the caption that neatness is a hallmark of their service because they aim to operate in the safest and most hygienic atmosphere.

A collage of Becca busily scrubbing her office. Photo credit: @beccaafrica/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reactions

The video has got many people, especially, some of Becca’s colleagues praising her.

Salma, for instance, showered accolades on her:

salmamumin: “Entrepreneurship duties.”

Lukie Lawson thanked Becca for sharing the video:

luckielawson: “Ppl don’t know the work we put in..: some ppl think we there drink wine or chilling all. Thanks for showing this waaiiii.....”

See more of the beautiful comments:

elikemkumordzie: “Leadership by example.”

dareynow: “that’s the way to go!”

alex_unusual: “Looooovvvveee this.”

mastergarzy: “For cleaning and neatness di333 I know you paaaa.”

ohemaawoyeje: “Super woman.”

iamphylxgh: “Neatness madam.”

thatfreshguy_ib: “Wooooow.”

softwar7767: “Wow you deserve to be married.”

akweley_o: “True, leadership by example.”

emekaeldrumz: “A humble leader is a great leader.”

sophianyaniba21: “Hardworking lady.”

bullbull9402: “That is Good.”

game0007: “This is awesome! Leadership by example darling! U rock.”

Donation

Meanwhile, Becca was in the news recently when she donated her salary to a contestant of TV3 Talented Kidz show.

She was awed by the little boy’s performance and overall skills that she pledged to give out the amount whether or not he wins.

Tracey Boakye and baby daddy

In other news, Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has for the first time, shared a video with her baby daddy.

She did so to wish him a happy Father's Day and many of her fans have admired and praised him.

