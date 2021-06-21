• Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared a video of her baby daddy for the first time

• She shared the video to celebrate him on the occasion of Father’s Day

• Though the man’s face is not seen in the video, the actress said he was the one taking the video

• Many people have admired her and have wished to be in Boakye’s shoes

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has stunned fans with a video with her baby daddy whose identity has been kept a secret.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Boakye, relaxing in her Jacuzzi, was full of excitement as the baby daddy started taking the video.

She wrote in the caption that her daughter, Akua Nhyira’s father, was the one behind the video and it was to celebrate him for being a good and responsible father, adding that she loves him so much.

A collage of Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reactions:

The video has got many people hailing the actress and wishing to be like her.

Appiah and Evelyn, for instance, said they tap into her blessings:

appiahernestina_: “I tap into ur blessings.”

amlevelyn: “I tap into this blessings.”

Wesley and Akosua also celebrated Nhyira’s father and wished him well:

iamwesleyboy: “Mamii Happy Father's day to nhyira papa.”

akosuaella4: “Mummy we all love him for making you the queen of queens.”

More comments came for the video:

emmanuelasmah23: “Chilling paaaa nie hmmmmm.”

iamnanabakwamelundi: “His only chic choke ooooo.”

amgoldfromshilo: “Enjoy yourself dear.”

_dickson_brown: “Chaiiiiii money Dey talk wen shd I come for my own mummy.”

asabe4real: “Tracy you indeed blessed.”

anna.cof: “So so expensive.”

effuasekyi: “You dey feel you rough.”

Akua Nhyira

Tracey had her daughter in May 2020. So much hullaballoo about who the father of the baby is met her delivery.

Various names of prominent men were mentioned as the father but Tracey Boakye rubbished all of them and said she would not mention the name to anyone.

Akua celebrated her first birthday recently with many in attendance.

Source: Yen.com.gh