Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has amazed Ghanaians with a video riding a modern boat.

Jidula is seen appropriately dressed for her duty as a captain would and looks all serious behind the helm.

She rode fearlessly and while making funny gestures with her left hand, Jidula rode with just the other hand.

A collage of Jidula, Stonebwoy’s daughter on show. Photo credit: @jidulaxii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Many react

The video has got many people reacting and applauding Stonebwoy’s daughter for being so smart at just age three.

Here are some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

robphotographygh: “This girl hmmmmmmm problem for Ghana .”

ephraim_resh: “This girl erh.. I can spend my whole night on her page.”

alphredaacquah: “CJ is a grandma oooo Charley swag bhim.”

lady____vee: “See how serious she is CJ is from the 80’s ooo boi.”

maame_abena_asare: “CJ should I come for a ride.”

quansimaah: “Oh mine give it to us baby girl.”

tati_babyansaa: “she’s a whole mood.”

dramandawumbei: “You do all.”

Social media activities

Jidula’s social media activities prove how smart, intelligent, and adorable she is at her age.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the little girl sent her mother a happy mother’s day wish that got fans emotional.

She is also known to speak clear English with an impeccable accent like an American-raised kid.

The young girl also loves learning as YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Jidula studying with a self-teaching machine.

Jidula was also in the news for modeling so beautifully like a professional and this got fans admiring her even more.

Stonebwoy’s daughter also made the news when a video of her swimming boldly at age two surfaced on the internet.

Source: Yen.com.gh