Kwesi Arthur Gets Surprise Birthday Gift From Wife, Leaves Fans Confused
- Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur celebrated his 30th birthday on December 18, 2024
- The rapper's milestone gained traction on social media as fans hailed him with goodwill messages
- A footage of the rapper's wife's gesture in celebration of his 30th birthday has also surfaced online
Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur received a treat from his wife on his 30th birthday, December 18, 2024.
Scores of fans flooded social media to celebrate the award-winning Ghanaian icon. Kwesi Arthur's beautiful wife gave fans a sneak peek of the birthday celebration.
She took to social media, celebrating the 30-year-old Ghanaian rapper, calling him "Mi Amor".
In an Instagram post, the beautiful lady shared a photo of a Porsche-branded card with the caption, "Surprise for the bday boy."
Some fans misconstrued the post as they ran with the narrative that Kwesi Arthur had received a brand-new car from his wife.
The gesture was a date to the Porsche Atlanta Center in Atlanta. New footage of them at the center has surfaced online, exciting scores of fans.
Kwesi Arthur and wife stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arhur's wife's birthday gesture.
@InchargeJnr21 said:
"Wow congrats Arthur grrrrrrrrr to the wiase 🔥🔥."
@selormmpredicts wrote:
"Surprise me with indomie and nkyenam I promise I won’t break your heart baby text me🥹❤️❤️."
@CyrilSaah noted:
"Kwesi Arthur has really won in life my brother, nobody can tell me otherwise. A GOAT husband and a GOAT wife, sheer GOATness…klaaaaaaaazy."
@Saa_okodie commented:
"He wasn’t lying when he said ‘street boi nso me girl ye dada b."
@theeNaalamiley added:
"Kwesi Arthur and his wife look so good together. I just know that their children are going to be so beautiful."
Kwesi Arthur announces new concert
Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had announced a new concert with tickets selling for GH₵511.
The show scheduled for December 26 at Jamestown Coffee Company promises to be a meeting of the rapper's staunchest fans.
The rapper has promised to unpack his entire catalogue of infectious hip-hop and hip-life tunes at the show.
Source: YEN.com.gh
