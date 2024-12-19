Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur celebrated his 30th birthday on December 18, 2024

The rapper's milestone gained traction on social media as fans hailed him with goodwill messages

A footage of the rapper's wife's gesture in celebration of his 30th birthday has also surfaced online

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur received a treat from his wife on his 30th birthday, December 18, 2024.

Scores of fans flooded social media to celebrate the award-winning Ghanaian icon. Kwesi Arthur's beautiful wife gave fans a sneak peek of the birthday celebration.

She took to social media, celebrating the 30-year-old Ghanaian rapper, calling him "Mi Amor".

In an Instagram post, the beautiful lady shared a photo of a Porsche-branded card with the caption, "Surprise for the bday boy."

Some fans misconstrued the post as they ran with the narrative that Kwesi Arthur had received a brand-new car from his wife.

The gesture was a date to the Porsche Atlanta Center in Atlanta. New footage of them at the center has surfaced online, exciting scores of fans.

Kwesi Arthur and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arhur's wife's birthday gesture.

@InchargeJnr21 said:

"Wow congrats Arthur grrrrrrrrr to the wiase 🔥🔥."

@selormmpredicts wrote:

"Surprise me with indomie and nkyenam I promise I won’t break your heart baby text me🥹❤️❤️."

@CyrilSaah noted:

"Kwesi Arthur has really won in life my brother, nobody can tell me otherwise. A GOAT husband and a GOAT wife, sheer GOATness…klaaaaaaaazy."

@Saa_okodie commented:

"He wasn’t lying when he said ‘street boi nso me girl ye dada b."

@theeNaalamiley added:

"Kwesi Arthur and his wife look so good together. I just know that their children are going to be so beautiful."

Kwesi Arthur announces new concert

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had announced a new concert with tickets selling for GH₵511.

The show scheduled for December 26 at Jamestown Coffee Company promises to be a meeting of the rapper's staunchest fans.

The rapper has promised to unpack his entire catalogue of infectious hip-hop and hip-life tunes at the show.

