Panther wins over GHC 139K following Isaac Dogboe's win; photo drops

Ghana's Isaac Dogboe has made a panther richer following his Saturday's win over Adams Lopez.

The panther identified as D Aboutbillions Nelson on Instagram has won a huge amount of money after placing a bet on Dogboe.

Nelson put $10,000 on Dogboe and Leo Angelo and the two fighters won their respective bouts.

Following Dogboe and Angelo's win, Nelson won $24, 140 which is equivalent to GHC 139,440.

Dogboe won the NABF featherweight belt from Lopez with a majority decision.

The fight was Dogboe's first outing in 2021 after recording a win over Chris Avalos in July 2020 following a two-year off from the ring.

Dogboe became Ghana's youngest world champion at age 21 when he defeated Jessie Magdaleno to win the WBO super bantamweight belt in 2018.

Meanwhile, Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has announced the arrival of his twin-boys both of whom he has named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, BBC reports.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 20, which was widely celebrated as Father’s Day posting a picture of the family with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's names.

Yahoo also reports that his partner Kasi Bennet grinned for the photograph alongside with the new arrivals and their and one-year-old daughter Olympia.

However, the couple did not give details of when exactly the babies were born as Bennet also posted a photo with the babies on her own account with the caption:

"The rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones."

Bolt and Bennet welcomed the arrival of their first child Bennet in May 2020 and it took about two months before they announced her name as Olympia.

Right from the time she was pregnant with their first child, Bolt updated his followers on social media about the status, but there was no prior information about the pregnancy of the twins.

