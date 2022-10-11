What happened to Kelly Ronahan? Everything you need to know

Recently, people have made the internet go wild with their horrific stories and experiences. The case of Kelly Ronahan is no exception, as most people recently knew about her on TikTok. In contrast, most people witnessed the transition of a young lady with aspirations of returning to being a professional ballerina to a pale woman fighting for her life through a leg amputation. But then, what happened to her?

Kelly Ronahan's story is controversial on social media as it surpasses medical explanation and diagnosis. She has been accused of causing her trauma and has received backlash from many people. In addition, the rate at which her sickness has been deteriorating puts her in a sceptical position. Nonetheless, her health and well-being are still of utmost concern to her fans and many others.

Kelly Ronahan's profile summary

Full name Kelly Ronahan Gender Female Place of birth Kelowna, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Siblings 1 Marital status Single School Okanagan College Profession Dancer, teacher

Background information

Kelly Ronahan is from Kelowna, Canada. She has a twin sister, Gina. Regarding her education, she is an alumna of Okanagan college and a ballet dancer and instructor.

What happened to Kelly Ronahan?

Kelly became popular in 2014 after asking for a weekly blood transfusion to regulate a mysterious blood disease. According to her, it was caused by multiple sclerosis and uterine fibroid, though she had no proof and needed a hysterectomy to destroy it.

Doctors could not diagnose the cause of her blood count reducing drastically every week, and by March 2016, she had received 95 litres of blood from over 55 donors. In her statement with Global News, she said:

I get three bags every two weeks, so that's three people, three blood donors, to save me every two weeks...Without the transfusions, I would go into organ failure, and within a month or six weeks, I would be dead, and I wouldn't be here.

Kelly Ronahan's story caught people's attention, and she got massive support and sympathy from followers and fans. She normally posts her health update on her Instagram page, with close to 16,000 followers.

In the same year, she joined a blood donation organisation to encourage people to donate blood to the Canadian Blood Service Clinic, which appears to have saved her life. She was in her 30s then and said she was healthy before a blood test result came out, and now she needs blood to survive.

Kelly was admitted to the hospital for seizures in July 2016 but was later discharged after the doctors found out she was not truthful. Despite this, she got blood drives and appeared in a piece of local news that boosted her story.

From January to April 2017, she claimed her port had been inflamed, and she had Sepsis, the body's extreme response to an infection. She also made her fans aware that she has been suffering from exercise obsession and eating disorders. Kelly admitted she hurt herself before falling ill, but the scars she uploaded didn't appear three years old.

Her ports reportedly got infected again, and the doctors had to monitor her for three weeks. She later developed more seizures coupled with rashes before she was discharged. However, her blood was later tested when she went to the hospital for another reason. The result showed that her haemoglobin was normal and that she had been pretending.

Kelly Ronahan, however, debunked the allegations, still standing on the earlier cause of her blood reduction and that the doctors planned against her. Her page on Instagram also shows she has Behcet's disease, a rare condition that causes blood vessel inflammation and anaemia. Nevertheless, in April 2018, doctors removed her port because she didn't need a blood transfusion anymore.

What did Kelly Ronahan do to her legs?

A month after removing her ports, Kelly reported swelling on her feet and blisters. She was rumoured to put faeces in her wounds to aggravate the blisters on her leg and get it amputated.

Doctors couldn't find the cause of the swelling legs, and she would normally pick on her blisters to make them bigger. She claimed to be in pain and needed pain relievers, but the doctors didn't give her any.

This caused many to accuse her of Munchausen syndrome, a mental disorder in which a person fakes an illness or shows signs of illness on purpose. The aim is to act sick so that people will care for and pay attention to them.

Aside from this, her condition worsened in 2018 after she suffered more seizures and developed blisters on her hand. Unfortunately, she was not making any recovery progress, and the doctors worried about circulation issues and nerve damage.

Many people started to dislike her, which affected her mental health. But then Kelly Ronahan's timeline on her Instagram page was filled with horrific pictures of her leg. She later claimed she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and was given a skin graft in 2019.

Subsequently, she posted that she had completed her first walk, and there was a sign of hope. But unfortunately, she returned to the hospital after picking on her leg and was admitted for three days. Kelly later complained of not feeling her leg and ankles, and the wounds refused to heal.

Ultimately, she went through a leg amputation in May 2021; by then, she had already lost a toe. Kelly Ronahan's Instagram posts reduced after amputation, and she talked about getting prosthetics that would aid her, but there was no confirmation.

Kelly Ronahan's update for 2022

She was living well after her surgery, and her last post was in April 2021, where she talked about compensating for her inner beauty. Presently, there is no information on where Kelly Ronahan is now.

But then some platforms have speculated about Kelly Ronahan's death, but this has not been affirmed yet.

Kelly Ronahan is a traumatised young woman who has been in the hospital bed for a considerably long time. Though she has been accused of contributing to the worsening of her illness, there is no proof of that. But then, many are still concerned about her well-being.

