Nana Ama, a young lady in Ghana has been left heartbroken by her lover who she calls 'World Best'

In the video, attempts were made to reach 'World Best' on phone but none was successful

A video showing Nana Ama weeping and moving on her bed restlessly is gathering reactions online

A young Ghanaian lady who has been identified as Nana Ama was seen in a video that is beginning to gain attention on social media crying uncontrollably.

The footage that was taken by an acquaintance of the lady was shared on the official Instagram handle of dailycelebritiesnewsdotorg.

What the video captured

Nana Ama was weeping, groaning, and restlessly turning from one side of her bed to another in the video despite attempts by the acquaintance to calm her down.

What social media is saying

As usual, a good number of social media users had a lot to say concerning Nana Ama's tears and the lady in the background who recorded the video.

According to elizabeth.banura, the one who recorded the video sounded as though she was happy about the development

Her consoler is an enemy

factsandtruths_official gave a piece of profound advice on how relationships should be handled.

By this time, young men and women should understand that a relationship is to study each other. That way, you would not be too invested to be completely broken if things go south.

Nana Ama: Ghanaian lady weeps as boyfriend she calls 'world best' breaks her heart in video Credit: dailycelebritiesnewsdotorg

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, on the flip side of that relationship story, Valerie, a US-based photographer who was on a trip to San Francisco is fast going viral after she captured an adorable moment when an unknown couple got engaged.

Sharing pictures of the moment the proposal took place, Valerie indicated that once she spotted the couple from afar, she was suspicious that something nice was about to happen.

Stating why she did not approach them to hand over the photos immediately, Valerie explained she did not want to ruin the intimate moment.

