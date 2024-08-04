The Ghanaian man who was seen in a video weeping bitterly after loan defaulters went after him has been rescued

A Ghanaian pastor who was touched by the incident has shown kindness by paying off the debt

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian pastor, Jonathan Agyeman Prempeh, has exhibited kindness to the man who wept bitterly in a video after authorities at a financial instution picked him up for defaulting a loan.

Jonathan Mensah recently became an internet sensation after he was humilitaed by representatives of Bills Micro Credit.

Clarifying matters about the incident, he noted that he secured a loan to pay for the expenses of his father's funeral but could not pay back as expected of him, prompting a reaction from the financial institution.

His story touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who took to social media to express their sympathy for Mr Mensah.

Subsequently, Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, the general overseer of Ultimate Charismatic Centre, has also generously paid off his debt.

Online photos show the moment the prophet met Mr Mensah to offer him the money.

Netizens divided over Prophet's gesture

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views. While some lauded the prophet for his gesture, others stated that he would go back for another loan.

@Mogyimii wrote:

"His smile clearly shows he would borrow again."

@StamfordStar1 wrote:

"I wished most of our men of God would be as generous. We have churches who have built universities but don't even give out scholarships to their own church members."

@onua_bl wrote:

"I really cried and laugh at the same time to the last frame. It’s emotional and funny at the same time. How you go owe pay pal."

@Chocomilobabes wrote:

"I’m on my way to take a loan. Wish me well."

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

"Today, a man of God is in the news for a kind gesture, and I hope that all of the men of God slanderers appreciate him this time."

Man picked up for defaulting on loan speaks

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Mensah, a Ghanaian man based in the Volta Region, has been arrested by some debt recovery officers.

The man was nabbed for reportedly defaulting on a GH¢10,000 loan he took from the Bills Micro Credit Limited, formerly known as Quick Credit.

Mr Mensah was captured in the trending video shared on X begging for more time to settle his debt.

