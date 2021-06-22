Photographer on tour spots unknown couple's proposal & captures sweet moment

A photographer called Valerie who was at the Sutro Baths in San Francisco captured a proposal of an unknown couple

According to Valerie, immediately she saw the couple, she suspected a proposal was about to take place

Twitter users have been sharing heartwarming reactions and retweeting the post to find the couple

Valerie, a US-based photographer who was on a trip to San Francisco is fast going viral after she captured an adorable moment when an unknown couple got engaged.

Sharing pictures of the moment the proposal took place, Valerie indicated that once she spotted the couple from afar, she was suspicious that something nice was about to happen.

Stating why she did not approach them to hand over the photos immediately, Valerie explained she did not want to ruin the intimate moment.

See the post below:

"They were having an intimate moment and it’s not something I wanted to go on and approach them right in the middle of. I literally thought in my head, “well I’ll just have Twitter help me”, she said

The heartwarming comments

Below were three of the tens of thousands of reactions that the post has gotten so far on social media.

@misspurpleprint exclaimed:

This is amazing. They did this without anyone taking pictures or videos. just attempting to live in the moment. And an angel was yet perfectly placed to capture their memories for them. I love this and it made my day!

@J_TeophileRolet admitted:

Wow! Such a beauty of life. Since the beginning of the human race it has happen. We, who are so little in the universe, give and receive that love, like a burning fire, which beauty surpasses even that of the universe.

@cjsturgis777 stated:

Damn I wish I knew them. I was at Sutro on Friday actually. I'm assuming this was today? I know exactly the spot, they're standing on the rim of that giant pool filled with ocean water & green at one end. Such an awesome moment in time in a perfect place. I hope you find them!!

Photographer on tour spots unknown couple's proposal & captures sweet moment Credit: @valerlesnaps

Source: Twitter

