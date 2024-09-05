Barbara Forson, an American, visited her Ghanaian husband and was pleasantly surprised by the hospitality she experienced

She urged others to ignore having any negative perceptions about Africa and said that Ghanaians were warm and welcoming

Social media users who saw the video on social media commented on the post and wished the couple well in their relationship

An American woman has shared details of her experience when she travelled from the US to Ghana to visit her Ghanaian husband.

Barbara Forson said before she travelled to Ghana, she had heard numerous stereotypes and misconceptions about Africa.

Barbara Forson says she is happy to be with her Ghanaian husband and loves the hospitality. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

However, her perception changed when she travelled to meet her Ghanaian husband in the West African country.

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, Mrs Forson said she was happy to be in Ghana and urged others to disregard negative perceptions about Africa and Africans, as they are loving people.

Barbara said the people were welcoming, friendly, and full of love, which left a lasting impression on her.

“I feel good. I’m back home. When he grabbed me and hugged me, I felt like heaven, and he gave me a beautiful kiss. I’m happy to be home.

“Don’t listen to what people say about Africa. All people are not bad. When they love you, they love you, and they love harder than American men,” she added.

Barbara’s husband, for his part, said he was happy to be with his wife since they hadn’t been together in a long time.

“I’m feeling blessed with my wife beside me. I haven’t been with my wife for a long time.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Mrs Forson's video

Several people who saw the video shared varied opinions on what Barbara and her husband said. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@_Mc_Monney said:

“Green card diaries”

@Bab_090 wrote:

“Boys will eat anything for the green card”

@WeGetMission said:

“Be like this Green Card quest chock our brother oo😭😂😂😂😂”

@augustineadu wrote”

“Wei… ??? animguase3 wei paa de3 M3di mehia. Tweaakai Na hwan na p3 wei wc America 🤣🤣🤣 Sika akwantuo ny3 easy”

@DenzineDenniz said:

“These types of Americans don't have money, the reality will check in sooner 😃. They mostly live on social benefits”

@kwaku_highest wrote:

“Sika de Nipa b3 duru akyire”

@thepowderguy1 said:

“Chale hold your passport & green card well ooo 😹😹😹😹”

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh