A video has surfaced online showing a moment that 30 passengers nearly became casualties

The footage taken at Yaa Mansa Gyemkufan in the Bono Region showed how a trotro got stuck on a wooden bridge

The 30 passengers quickly got off the vehicle that had to be balanced on logs to prevent it from falling off

A video that was taken at Yaa Mansa Gyemkufan in the Bono Region has stirred fear as it showed commuters stranded as the sprinter they were in got stuck on a wooden bridge.

In a report that was covered on the Facebook handle of Adom 106.3 FM, the trotro bus was almost falling off the bridge into the ditch that was below it.

Fortunately for the passengers, the impending danger was spotted early and all of them were made to alight in time for the vehicle to be balanced on logs.

It is indicated that there were a total of 30 passengers in the car but thankfully, none of them became a casualty despite the seriousness of the situation.

This has resurrected talks from Ghanaians about the need for government to fix the several broken aspects of the Ghanaian society.

For instance, Chris Kow said:

Because this government will never ever do this bridge for you unless we change this government to youth government or else the Ghanaian will continue suffer. Because so-called NPP and NDC they are all useless and stupid people

