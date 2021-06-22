Dr Kofi Amoah has talked of his wealth in a recent interview with Delay

The businessman disclosed that he relied heavily on real estate to make his wealth

He stated that he once owned 85 apartment units in Los Angeles

Business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah, has opened up on his wealth, revealing some of his exploits and acquisitions.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Dr Amoah revealed that he once owned many apartment units in Los Angeles.

Dr Amoah who is also known as Citizen Kofi in entertainment circles disclosed that he was able to acquire those apartments without necessarily having money but using his sense.

"At one point they called me the Donald Trump of Los Angeles. I owned a lot of real estates because I took a course 'How to buy real estate with no money down'...Through that I was able to acquire a lot of real estate."

When asked to mention the exact number of apartments he owned, Dr Amoah indicated they were not up to 100 as Delay suggested but were about 85.

He was, however, quick to add that he does not own any of the apartments anymore because he sold them.

"I don't have them now. I sold them all," Dr Amoah said in response to a question.

Earlier in the interview, Dr Amoah had indicated that his partnership with Western Union which brought the money transfer franchise to Ghana and Africa was also instrumental in his success.

He revealed that he made his first two million dollars through that partnership.

Because Dr Amoah was mostly speaking in Twi during the interview, his submission sounded as if he owned 85 buildings in Los Angeles.

But in a tweet on Monday, June 21, 2021, he clarified that he meant apartment units and not buildings.

Ken Agyapong building cardio centre at 37 Military Hospital

In other rich man news, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong is building a cardiothoracic centre for the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong cut the sod to construct the 80-bed cardio centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Speaking to journalists after the sod-cutting ceremony, the MP revealed that the construction and furnishing of the facility would cost three million dollars (over GHC 17m).

