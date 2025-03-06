Ghanaian Dancer Lisa Quama Re-enacts Nkrumah’s Independence Declaration

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has re-enacted the iconic independence declaration of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Ghanaian dancer, Lisa Quama, has re-enacted the iconic independence declaration of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The dancer brought the iconic moment to life as part of her tribute to the first Ghanaian president on the country's 68th Independence Day celebration.

In a video sighted on TikTok, Lisa Quama mounted a big platform akin to what Dr Nkrumah used in 1957 to re-enact the declaration.

She wore a smock over a white long-sleeved shirt and an Afro cap to depict the fashion trend of 1957.

Lisa Quama, in the trending video, mimicked Osagyefo's Independence Day declaration word for word.

She further paid a glowing eulogy to the former Ghanaian head of state in the caption of her video.

"What a Man! I honor Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy with gratitude and love, knowing that his sacrifices paved the way for our freedom. His unwavering spirit and relentless fight for Ghana's independence ignited a flame of hope in our hearts. His dream for a free and united Africa lives on in us… HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY GHANA," Lisa wrote.

Ghana attained its independence on March 6, 1957, making it the first country in Africa to secure its freedom from British colonial rule.

On that day, Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana a free country ready to manage its affairs.

"There is a new African in the world. That new African is ready to fight its own and show that, after all, the black man is capable of managing its own affairs. Our Independence is meaningless unless it's linked to the total liberation of the African continent," he declared.

Lisa Quama is a talented Ghanaian dancer and has featured in several music videos. Photo credit: @Lisa Quama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025, with a short ceremony at the forecourt of the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The event was graced by high-profile personalities from across the country's socio-economic sphere.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included former presidents Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as past and current ministers of state and Members of Parliament.

Ghana's president, President Mahama called for unity among Ghanaians during his speech at the event.

Lisa Quama's Kwame Nkrumah re-enaction stirs reactions

Lisa Quama's video has gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens.

Below are a few of the reactions.

@MissTheodora said:

"Awwwww, happy happy birthday to meee and Ghana, please say a prayer for me."

@Mitch_O also said:

"Happy Independence day Ghana, though I am from Nigeria but still."

@Watta Q.K. Lee commented:

"Lisa is a talented girl, congratulations and Happy Independence Day to Ghana."

Celebrities step out on Independence Day

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities stepped out in style for Ghana's Independence Day celebrations.

Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown dressed like a warrior to celebrate the holiday.

2023 GMB first runner-up, Naa Ayeley Hammond, 2023 GMB second runner-up Kusi Kwartemaa and the 2023 GMB winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah, slayed in corset gowns with each of them wearing a colour from the Ghanaian flag.

