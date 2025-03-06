2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani has released some photos to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day

Tung-Teiya Dahamani wore a custom-made gown and flawless makeup to complete her look for the photoshoot

Some social media users and beauty queens have commented on Queen Teiya's viral photos on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani, popularly called Queen Teiya, has taken over the internet with new photos.

The beauty queen and celebrity model looked breathtaking in a black cutout gown that flaunted her smooth skin.

2022 GMB winner Teiya rocks a black gown for the Independence Day photoshoot. Photo credit: @thequeenteiya.

Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya looked unrecognisable, like a supermodel, as she slipped on black hand gloves to add a touch of class and elegance to her look.

She wore flawless skin-tone makeup, perfectly lined eyebrows, and long eyelashes that made her glow while she rocked a fringe hairstyle.

The brand influencer accessorised her look with gold earrings and matching bracelets for her Independence Day photoshoot.

Queen Teiya shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"THE STAR IN OUR FLAG 🇬🇭. Fueled by the inextinguishable fire of freedom, Ghana is standing proud and vibrant as ever.

The red, gold, and green symbolizes the blood, wealth, and lushness of Ghana. Meanwhile, I, THE BLACK STAR QUEEN , am flourishing, embodying the indestructible spirit and the shining legacy of our independence!

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!! Indeed GHANA OUR BELOVED COUNTRY IS FREE FOREVER!!!!🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭".

Check out the photos below:

Queen Teiya meets Northern Regional Minister

Queen Teiya looked ethereal in an off-shoulder Northern kente gown and matching turban for her meeting with the Northern Regional Minister.

The style influencer wore simple stud earrings, a necklace and beautiful sunglasses for the iconic photoshoot.

She shared the beautiful photo with this caption:

"Earlier yesterday ,my team and I @brightpath_foundation had the privilege of meeting with the Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Ali Adolf John Nburidiba, at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council."

"Our conversation focused on strengthening collaborations between key stakeholders, including government agencies, private institutions, and other supporting organizations. We discussed the vital role of traditional institutions in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage, ensuring that our customs and values remain a strong foundation for future generations."

"Education was another key area of discussion, as we explored ways to provide young people with better learning opportunities and resources. I believe that when we invest in education, we empower the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

"We also delved into the potential of the entertainment industry in driving youth empowerment and regional growth. I emphasized the importance of nurturing talent, creating job opportunities, and positioning the Northern Region as a center for arts and culture. With the right support systems, our creative industry can serve as a powerful tool for economic and social transformation."

"The meeting ended with a shared commitment to working together to create lasting change. I am truly grateful for the support and look forward to seeing the positive impact we can achieve by strengthening our traditions, enhancing education, and elevating the creative arts in our region."

Check out the photos below:

Queen Teiya slays for her graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Queen Teiya, who wore a stylish outfit for her graduation ceremony.

The brand influencer turned heads in with her tailored-to-fit pantsuit and stitellos at the great event.

Some social media users have commented on Queen Teiya's beautiful ensemble and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh