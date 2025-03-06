Ibrahima Konate appeared to shove Bradley Barcola near the penalty area, but the referee chose to wave play on despite the challenge

VAR reviewed the incident to assess whether it warranted a red card but ultimately decided against recommending a sending-off, deeming it not a clear and obvious error

The decision sparked debate among fans and pundits, with Rio Ferdinand insisting the Liverpool defender should have been sent off

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate avoided being sent off during his side’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, despite appearing to bring down Bradley Barcola as the last man.

In a controversial moment during the first half, Barcola raced past Liverpool’s backline before being shoulder-barged to the ground by Konate just outside the box.

Ibrahima Konate controversially dodged a red card during the Champions League clash. Photos: Julian Finney/Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

However, the referee waved play on, and VAR opted against recommending a red card for the incident.

Why Konate was not sent off

While VAR did review the foul, it did not classify the decision as a "clear and obvious error," meaning the on-field call stood.

Although the severity of the offense was upgraded during the review, the video assistant referee cannot recommend a yellow card—only a red.

Since the challenge was not deemed worthy of a sending-off, referee Davide Massa had no choice but to let the play continue.

The decision sparked outrage among PSG players and officials, with the club’s sporting director caught on camera furiously confronting Massa in the tunnel at half-time.

Many believed Konate should have been dismissed, considering he denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Ibrahima Konate's last appearance in the competition was in November when the Reds secured a 2-0 win over Real Madrid. Photo: Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand left baffled by Konate decision

Rio Ferdinand firmly stated that Ibrahima Konate should have received a red card after the Liverpool defender appeared to shove Bradley Barcola near the penalty box.

“That’s a foul,” the Manchester United legend said while commentating on TNT Sports. “And that’s in his back—that’s a foul. It’s a red card.”

During the VAR review, Ferdinand doubled down on his stance, adding, “If that’s not a red card, I’ll be amazed.”

However, he also admitted that it would be unfortunate for the game to become a 10-vs-11 contest, as fans want to see the best players compete on equal terms for the full 90 minutes.

The controversial moment came shortly after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal was ruled out for offside following another extended VAR check.

What's next for Konate and Liverpool?

This match marked Konate’s return to Champions League action for Liverpool after a lengthy absence due to injury.

His last appearance in the competition was in November when the Reds secured a 2-0 win over Real Madrid, via Al Jazeera.

Having missed key clashes against Girona, Lille, and PSV Eindhoven, the Frenchman was back in the squad for the crucial showdown with PSG.

Liverpool now shift their focus back to domestic competition as they prepare to face Southampton this weekend.

The Reds currently sit 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, maintaining a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the 2024-25 Champions League season to determine the most likely winner.

While traditional powerhouses like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich remain in contention, the predictions have thrown up a surprising favourite.

With unexpected contenders emerging, fans are in for an exciting race to the Allianz Arena final.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh