Nigerian musician and business mogul, Mr Eazi, on March 6, 2025, announced the passing of his dear mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade on his social media pages.

Mr Eazi's mother Ifeoma Edith Ajibade dies. Image Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi mourns his mother

Mr Eazi took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his dear mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade as he announced her passing.

In his heartfelt message, the Detty Rave founder thanked his mother for her strength, her sacrifices and unwavering faith. He also thanked her for raising him and his siblings with love, discipline and devotion to God.

"Thank you, Mummy for your strength, your sacrifices, your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God."

The sensational musician, in his heartfelt message, thanked Madam Ajibade for teaching him confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness and family.

The Leg Over crooner also acknowledged his mother was the greatest protector, his toughest critic and truest fan.

"For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family. You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and truest Fan."

In the concluding parts of his tribute to his mother, Mr Eazi said that Madam Ajibade was not perfect but she was perfect to him, and that her legacy would continue to live on.

"You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade. 🤍"

Mr Eazi pays tribute to his mother

Condolence messages pour in for Mr Eazi

Below are the heartfelt messages people left in the comment section as Mr Eazi announced the passing of his mother, Madam Ajibade:

fadeogunro said:

"My deepest condolences Tosin. Praying for you and all your loved ones 🤎🤎🤎 Blessings."

skales said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace !! Prayers up for you king 🙏."

billion_dollar_olu said:

"Rest peace mama where ever she is she may have peace till the end."

simply_rukky said:

"Oh so sorry for your loss. May her soul rest well and may God give you the fortitude to bear this loss 🤍."

rapmot said:

"So sorry for your loss, stay strong."

Mr Eazi looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @mreazi

Source: Getty Images

